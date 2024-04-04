The Big Picture Young Royals defies expectations with mature and authentic themes.

The series tackles monarchy vs. love, class differences, and intersectionality.

The maturity of Young Royals lies in interconnected themes and a realistic portrayal of complex romance.

After three short seasons, Netflix's Young Royals has finally come to an end. The Swedish LGBTQ+ teen show came out after peers like Love, Victor (itself a spin-off) and Generation had already debuted, and the premise about a royal prince at a boarding school made it look like an outlandish, monarchist fantasy. However, the show defied expectations with a surprisingly grounded and authentic first season and garnered a sizable, passionate fandom worldwide. Teenage soap opera tropes like love triangles unfortunately befell the second season, but the final season made a triumphant comeback by zoning in on the mature, intersectional themes that Young Royals has always been about.

What Is 'Young Royals' About?

The basics of Young Royals are as follows: the pubertally unstable, young Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding)—who is second in line to the Swedish throne—is sent to a traditional boarding school after another public row. At first, he's not receptive to the new environment, but he soon falls in love with Latino scholarship student, Simon (Omar Rudberg). Tragedy strikes when Wilhelm's older brother dies in a car accident, and he is suddenly promoted to heir apparent. To make things worse, the royal cousin and bully, August (Malte Gårdinger), secretly films and leaks a video of Wilhelm and Simon having sex, sparking public controversy. Wilhelm now faces the choice between protecting the throne by denying his relationship and embracing his true self in love.

Season 3 of Young Royals catches us up to a point where Wilhelm has finally, bravely admitted his role in the sex scandal. He and Simon are out of the closet and free to love each other, but this presents a new set of challenges. Simon, in his new role as the Crown Prince's boyfriend, finds it difficult adapting to the many customs and limitations of public life. Not only does he feel financially and politically out of place in the royal court, but he also faces an avalanche of homophobia and abuse online, which he's advised to simply ignore. The third season of the show asks: can Wilhelm and Simon's passionate romance survive these challenges (which all stem from the characters' vastly different backgrounds)?

'Young Royals' Succeeds in Its Intersectional Themes

Right off the bat, Young Royals was more mature than its peers. The world of contemporary LGBTQ+ teen TV is often sanitized and happy-go-lucky, yet Young Royals clearly had no interest in that, centering two full seasons of the show around a child porn story line. The third season surprisingly wraps up the story line in one swift blow—a dark, realistic one that involves settlements, not justice—and moves onto what it's really always been about. The finale makes it extremely clear that the series has always been about monarchy vs. love, upper class vs. working class, and most importantly, which one Wilhelm will choose.

There is no imagination of balance in Young Royals. Wilhelm and Simon, even when afforded the chance to finally be together, cannot develop their relationship healthily because they have not resolved or even tried to confront the class differences between them. Monarchy is merely a device representing the upper social strata that Wilhelm was born in, and class emerges as the recurring theme throughout the season.

Then, of course, there is the elephant in the room, which is that Simon is Latino. The blue-blooded Crown Prince of Sweden dating a boy is scandalous enough; that he's an immigrant only made things worse. Few of Young Royals' peers have even attempted to make their main romances interracial, and those shows largely take place in a liberal bubble where racial tensions seemingly do not exist. In a country as seemingly progressive as Sweden, the factor of Simon's race is sneakily integrated into the show; there are only a few moments of open racism, yet there's clearly a connotation when Simon's bullies call him names at school. It's not just that Simon is Latino, that Simon is gay, or that Simon is working class—it's the intersectional combination of these identities that define the abuse hurtled towards Simon and the challenges between them both.

'Young Royals' Tackles Several Conflicts at the Same Time

The maturity of Young Royals means that the show deals with more than one theme at once. Other LGBTQ+ teen shows sometimes handle mature themes as well, but they often only do it one at a time. In Heartstopper, for example (perhaps Young Royals' closest competitor), Nick and Charlie's main challenges are figuring out one's sexuality and coming out, which are obviously valid to explore. Young Royals isn't satisfied with pure coming-out narratives, as queer media has been entrenched in that for the last two decades; on top of coming out publicly, there's the added pressure of class and race. Or take Love, Victor, in which intersectionality is tackled but in a tokenistic way. Issues such as Benji's alcoholism are randomly flung around, and despite Victor and Benji being interracial, as well, their biggest problem seems to be their differing experiences with sex. The brilliance of Young Royals' writing is that all of its storylines are intricately linked to one another, which is how things (especially queerness) work in the real world.

The true sign of Young Royals' maturity has been planted throughout Season 3, first in Episode 2 when two of Simon's friends join the school on a camping trip. Wilhelm compares a royal training course to the actual jobs that Simon's friends need to make a living, and the difference in privilege has never been so starkly obvious. However, the real maturity lies in a later scene in Episode 4, when Wilhelm and Simon have a mature and calm political conversation by the lake. Wilhelm was raised as a staunch royalist, and he believes in the monarchy as an institution to provide stability and respite. Simon, on the other hand, believes in republicanism because the monarch is not democratically elected. When Wilhelm asks if Simon can really love him with these beliefs, Simon replies that he can—they're not mutually exclusive. This brief conversation beautifully captures the many contradictions in love that do not seem to make sense yet coexist. That Wilhelm and Simon are a flawed couple is what makes them so dramatically compelling, and Young Royals deserves praise for fervently planting itself in such ambiguity, giving the show depth.

Over the last few years, there has been a proliferation of studio-backed LGBTQ+ teen or young adult media, from film to TV. Following the dark ages of AIDS and homophobia, many of these shows and films have become liberal escapist fantasies, which is a natural response to Western society becoming more accepting of queerness. Even the monarchy is specifically presented in Red, White & Royal Blue as an institution that is somehow fine with the idea of a gay British prince. This is not to say that gay people, especially teenagers, don't deserve escapism and positive attitudes—there is a place for confection—but that sanitization and erasure of their difficulties have begun to go too far. The premise of Young Royals might be inherently fantastical, but the creators have written themselves out of that corner by courageously embracing thorny, intersectional issues of class and race. It stands out from its peers, and if this day and age of queer media is to be remembered, it should be by Young Royals.

Young Royals is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

