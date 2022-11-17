Like Heartstopper and Love, Victor, Young Royals has stolen the hearts of queer fans with the long awaited Season 2 dropping earlier this month. This season delivered an incredible drama surrounding the Royal Family interfering with Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon's (Omar Rudberg) life, both of the boys trying to move on from one another but failing, and other relationships getting in the way. By the end of this season, it holds large promises for things to come if this show should get picked up for a Season 3. Young Royals needs to be continued. It would be a true shame if another LGBTQ+ show were to be canceled before it could finish out its story.

August and Succession

A big shocker this season was the revelation that August (Malte Gårdinger), who is remembered to be the one who leaked the video of Wilhelm and Simon, will be next in line for the throne if Wilhelm cannot follow through. This is a major obstacle for Wilhelm, as it challenges his position and also takes his agency away from his once seemingly impenetrable status as heir. Once August has learned this, he pushes himself to go above and beyond, clearly wanting to push Wilhelm out himself by being a perfect candidate. August often pushes himself too far in doing so. He painstakingly memorizes a speech without knowing if he would ever get to give it. During the process of readying himself to be heir, he quickly becomes overwhelmed with the prospects of it, and falls back to his addiction to cope.

It is highly unlikely that this will be the end of it, however. Even after Wilhelm's speech in the final scene of the season, August is still next in line if Wilhelm should fail. The delight on his face was palpable when he suspected he would be the one giving the speech, and his disappointment was evident when Wilhelm actually stepped up to the plate. It is more likely that this is only the beginning. August may try and get Wilhelm out of the way, if only to save himself.

Simon's Relationship With His Sister

Image via Netflix

In a crushing blow to them both, Simon seemingly cut things off with his sister Sara (Frida Argento) at the end of the season. Simon did not do this lightly, but because he finds out that Sara knew August had leaked the video and still began a relationship with him. It is a devastating betrayal for any sibling to do. They are not on speaking terms and Sara even leaves school in the end. The season ends there, leaving their relationship on uncertain ground. Will they ever make up? Only another season will tell.

The closing episode does leave us with one hint that Simon will eventually forgive her. As Sara leaves the school, she reports August to the police. In an act of both doing the right thing, and doing right by her brother, this might be enough to get Simon to reconcile. Or perhaps it could backfire on her, as Simon had already decided he was not going to the police as August would tell them about getting his pills from Simon. Hopefully next season will answer these questions.

Wilhelm's Decision and Its Effects

In the final moments of the show's second season, Wilhelm makes a shocking revelation as he is making his speech. Instead of following what was written after he had taken the spotlight from August, he defies his mother Kristina (Pernilla August) and the rest of the monarchy, revealing that he was indeed the one in the video with Simon. The season ends with Wilhelm looking at Simon smiling, then back to his mother defiantly. Wilhelm finally stood up for himself, as he was afraid of losing Simon even more than he had already, but what are the future consequences for his actions?

His mother has already made it clear to him that if he keeps disobeying, August is ready to take his spot on the throne in the future. But after such a big revelation, one that cannot be walked back, how would it look if they refused the throne to the first (openly) queer heir to it? Certainly not good. It was a smart decision on his part to go public, but we can already see his mother trying to get a handle on this even as he is doing it. This will not be the end of it, certainly, and Wilhelm will have to face whatever his mother has planned. But for Wilhelm, and Simon, this may give them a real chance.

Simon and Wilhelm's Future

While still unclear, Wilhelm and Simon's future is looking better for once. For the entire season much of it was spent apart, if not physically, emotionally from each other. Simon was trying to move on by dating Marcus (Tommy Wättring), though he is clearly not over Wilhelm. Simon's reluctance to jump in fully to the relationship eventually drove Marcus away as he acknowledged his feelings toward Wilhelm. On the other hand, Wilhelm had not given up on Simon. He has not really tried moving on at all, instead probably doing too much to stay friends with Simon. By the end of the season though, things are looking up for them, as they talk through their circumstances. Simon supposes that it is a few more years until Wilhelm is 18 when, per the Queen's wishes, he can go public. Then Wilhelm goes public at his speech, just as much for himself as it was a gesture for Simon.

This does not mean all trouble is over for the two. The couple still has to weather whatever Wilhelm's mother likely has planned for damage control to the situation. But what does look up is their own personal relationship with each other. The both of them no longer seem to care about what anyone else thinks, and hopefully that will be enough for them.

Young Royals is far from over, and it would be a real tragedy if Netflix did not greenlight another season of this show. It has a lot of potential to move forward, at least for one more season. If it ends here, it would be a major disservice to fans and the story alike. There is so much to explore in the character's relationships with each other after the drama of this season, both good and bad, it would make for an exciting watch.

Both seasons ofYoung Royals are available to stream on Netflix.