Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the second season of the Swedish teen drama Young Royals, and it promises plenty of drama and tension in the budding relationship between Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg).

The trailer for the upcoming season has shed light on what viewers can expect, as a new school year at the elite boarding school, Hillerska, brings new love and plenty of drama. The clip begins with students being welcomed back for a new academic year, while Wilhelm and Simon struggle to go back to the way they were during the last academic year. The end of the first season ended in a dramatic cliffhanger, when Wilhelm’s cousin August (Malte Gärdinger) leaked a scandalous video of Wilhelm and Simon. The leaked video damaged Wilhelm’s and Simon’s budding romance, as Simon’s life got invaded by negative press. The scandal put a rift between Wilhelm and August, as Wilhelm becomes determined to exact revenge and make his cousin’s life a living hell.

Season 2 will focus on the resolution of the scandal, as tensions and awkwardness linger in the air. Wilhelm and Simon are dealing with trust issues and the pain of not being together, while August deals with immense guilt and turns to Sara (Frida Argento) for help. At one point in the trailer, Simon tells Wilhelm “They don’t want you associated with me,” to which Wilhelm shakes his head and replies “I’m staying.” The trailer ends with Wilhelm and Simon embracing, as Wilhelm asks “What will happen to us?” With new friendships, scandals, and a monarchy at risk, Season 2 is sure to provide plenty of drama and entertainment for viewers.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best LGBTQ+ Movies on Netflix Right Now

In an interview with the Gay Times, actors Ryding and Rudberg explained that they are excited yet nervous about how viewers will receive the scandalous storyline. “I had a lot of fun during season one and, ahead of season two, I was pretty anxious beforehand because I had a long period of time where I didn’t understand why he [Wilhelm] did what he did this season,” Ryding said. Ryding also explained that the characters are “on very different platforms”, but stated that it’s also “really beautiful to show that people make mistakes and nobody’s perfect, not even Simon.”

Young Royals is a Scandinavian teen drama that follows the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden, a young royal who is sent to a private boarding school called Hillerska. The show stars Ryding, Rudberg, Argento, Gärdinger, Nikita Uggla, Perilla August, and more. It is written by Lisa Ambjörn, Pia Gradvall, Sofie Forsman, and Tove Forsman, and is produced by Martin Söder and Lars Beckung.

Season 2 of Young Royals premieres on Netflix on November 1. Checkout the trailer below: