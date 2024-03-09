It’s official: Netflix’s Young Royals is making its one last return in its third and final season. As audiences prepare to bid farewell to the halls of Hillerska, the upcoming season also serves as the closing chapter to Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon’s (Omar Rudberg) tumultuous journey. Since the two first graced our screens in 2021, audiences have borne witness to their rocky romance. From hidden family secrets to salacious school scandals, Wilhelm and Simon’s relationship is anything but normal.

After the jaw-dropping twist of the previous season, the two lovers must confront the harsh reality of their romance. With mounting pressure from the monarchy and the general public, Wilhelm finds himself at a crossroads: uphold his royal duties or prioritize his heart’s desire. As the stakes reach new heights, the characters are fighting for the closure they so deserve. Season 3 of Young Royals premieres on Netflix this March 11, 2024. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for the show.

Edvin Ryding

Prince Wilhelm

Edvin Ryding plays Crown Prince Wilhelm of Sweden, the youngest son of Queen Kristina and her consort Ludvig. Wilhelm finds himself at a crossroads after a nightclub altercation embarrasses his family. Sent to Hillerska Boarding School as a consequence, Wilhelm begins to shape his own beliefs and form genuine connections for the first time. His path to the throne is unexpectedly accelerated after an unfortunate incident in the family. Although he’s born as the second son, and bears fewer responsibilities, he’s still expected to maintain a positive public image. Despite his royal status, Wilhelm sought a semblance of normalcy, attending public school and cultivating friendships with ordinary citizens. However, his efforts to live authentically are often overshadowed by those seeking to exploit their ties to royalty.

Reserved and introverted, Wilhelm often retreats to his room during gatherings, feeling awkward and anxious in social situations. Throughout the series, Wilhelm exhibits signs of considerable anxiety, manifesting in behaviors such as adjusting his hair, chewing gum, biting his nails or cheeks, fidgeting, or rubbing his chest. Despite the walls he’s built for himself, Wilhelm possesses a softer and tender side, revealed when he is relaxed and playful. Unlike some of his privileged peers, Wilhelm maintains a polite demeanor towards everyone he encounters, even when feeling annoyed.

Before this, Ryding appeared in projects such as Mannen under Trappan, Gåsmamman, and Fröken Frimans krig.

Omar Rudberg

Simon Eriksson

Omar Rudberg plays Simon Eriksson, a student at Hillerska who does not reside on campus but lives with his mother and sister in the town of Bjärstad. Early on, Simon captures Wilhelm’s attention, leading to a complex romantic relationship between them. Thanks to Simon’s diverse background, which includes his mother’s Latin American heritage, Simon is fluent in Swedish, English, and Spanish. Transitioning to Hillerska as a scholarship non-resident student, Simon is constantly critical of the monarchy’s elitist values. Despite his outgoing nature and outspokenness against injustice, Simon harbors deeper familial struggles, including his father’s substance abuse issues.

Simon emerges as a confident individual who stands up for his beliefs with kindness, understanding, and a sharp sense of humor. Unfazed by ridicule for not residing on campus, Simon’s exceptional singing talent earns him respect even from wealthier students who may otherwise look down on him. Unlike Wilhelm’s anxious disposition, Simon exudes a relaxed and easygoing demeanor, navigating his challenges with resilience and authenticity.

Before diving into acting, Rudberg’s journey began in the realm of music. He first got a taste of the industry in 2013 when he became a member of the Swedish boy band FO&O, followed by his solo music career in 2018.

Frida Argento

Sara Eriksson

Frida Argento plays Sara Eriksson, Simon’s devoted sister, who mirrors her brother’s protective instincts. Often found working at the stables, Sara gradually befriends Felice in her daily routines. Hailing from Bjärstad, Sara lives with her mother and brother following her parents’ divorce, and she maintains no contact with her father. Speaking Swedish in her household, Sara navigates life with her diagnosed Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD.

Although her social interactions often come across as awkward, Sara’s intentions are kind and pure. Struggling to interpret social cues and knowing when to cease conversation, Sara desires acceptance and belonging. She has a hard time fitting in, occasionally exhibiting rudeness when faced with threats to her budding friendships. Despite her inner turmoil, Sara’s fierce loyalty to Simon is unwavering. After all, that’s what sisters are for.

Before landing her role, Argento had relocated to Barcelona, where she was employed at a motor vehicle inspection, only to return to Sweden for the show. Similar to her character, Argento revealed that she has Asperger’s.

Malte Gårdinger

August Horn of Årnäs

Malte Gårdinger plays August Horn of Årnäs, a member of the esteemed noble family Horn of Årnäs, which draws inspiration from various real noble families in Sweden bearing the name Horn. Originally introduced as Prince Wilehlm’s second cousin, August’s royal lineage is unveiled in the second season, indicating his ascent to second in line to the throne. Confident and popular, August shares a close bond with Wilhelm’s older brother, Prince Erik, and is entrusted with the responsibility of integrating Wilhelm into the social milieu of Hillerska.

Despite his outward arrogance and demeanor, August grapples with insecurities and hidden struggles. Obsessively conscious of his physical appearance, he images in rigorous workouts and frequently captures shirtless images, betraying a deeper need for validation. August places significant value on his social standing, frequently referencing his association with former Crown Prince Erik and expressing admiration for the Queen, aiming to solidify his connections through alliances with Wilhelm.

Initially, Gårdinger intended to audition for the character of Simon. Since 2021, he has been releasing music under the name Gibbon.

Nikita Uggla as Felice Ehrencrona

Nikita Uggla plays Felice Ehrencrona, a well-liked student at Hillerska and a childhood friend of Wilhelm’s. Descended from a noble lineage on her mother’s side, Felice is the daughter of Poppe and Smysan, esteemed figures known for their wealth and respectability. Despite her privileged upbringing, Felice grapples with the weight of her parents’ high expectations, often finding herself at odds with the image they wish her to uphold.

Driven by a desire for perfection instilled by her parents, Felice strives to maintain an impeccable image in the eyes of society. However, beneath this facade lies a young woman yearning to be accepted for her authentic self. Despite her outward poise, Felice grapples with insecurities about her appearance and struggles with activities like horseback riding, in which she feels pressured to excel. Despite these challenges, Felice remains a friendly and sociable person, forming a close bond with Sara as the series unfolds.

After graduating from high school, Uggla relocated from Kivik in southern Sweden to Stockholm to pursue her acting career.

