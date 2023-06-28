Fans of Netflix's Swedish teen drama Young Royals can rejoice as the streamer has revealed that filming has now wrapped for the show's third season which will also be its last. While Netflix is yet to announce the official release date for the final season, fans can now begin to anticipate the show's imminent return sooner rather than later now that the cameras are done rolling on the final chapter. The announcement was made via Netflix's Twitter account in a short clip featuring the show's main stars Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg who play Prince Wilhelm "Wille" of Sweden and Simon Eriksson respectively.

The short announcement clip opens with Ryding and Rudberg introducing themselves and revealing that they're on the set of Young Royals before going ahead to reveal the main news. "We just wanted to let you know that Young Royals and Season 3 is done," Rudberg says. Ryding then shares further details saying; "We had such a great time. I think one of my favorite moments from the season is shooting the final scene," he teases mildly. Rudberg also reveals his favorite part of filming to be "when we were shooting out in the woods all night. It was very fun." Both end the spoiler-cautious announcement by expressing gratitude to fans for sticking with them and the show through the years.

Season 1 introduced us to Ryding's character as the fictional prince of Sweden, Prince Wilhelm who is sent to attend a prestigious boarding school, Hillerska where he meets and falls in love with a fellow male student, Simon Eriksson (Rudberg) who was admitted on scholarship. As the two grow closer, their class differences among other factors begin to drive them apart. Season 2 saw them struggle to stay together as a couple and culminated in a dramatic finale where the Prince officially came out to the world announcing publicly that he was indeed the one seen in the leaked sex tape.

Image via Netflix

What Will Young Royals Season 3 Be About?

Season 2's cliffhanger finale has been the subject of much speculation for fans regarding the potential direction Season 3 could go. Fans are hoping the show will continue to be an example of positive queer love representation and ultimately conclude with a fairytale ending for Prince Wilhelm and Simon's love story. Netflix is yet to release any trailer or plot for the upcoming Season, so get your popcorn and tissues ready and keep your fingers crossed as we anticipate Season 3's arrival.

Who Else Is Returning to the Cast For Season 3?

While Netflix is yet to make any announcements regarding casting, all key cast members are expected to return. These include Malte Gårdinger as August of Årnäs Frida Argento as Simon's sister, Sara, and Nikita Uggla as Felice Ehrencrona. The supporting cast of Inti Zamora Sobrado, Beri Gerwise, Pernilla August, and Carmen Gloria Pérez, among others, are also expected to make a comeback.

Young Royals Season 3 does not yet have a release date.