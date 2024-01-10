The Big Picture Young Royals fans can rejoice as the upcoming season will bring a satisfying ending to Wilhelm and Simon's love story.

The new images give a glimpse into the characters' lives, showing them enjoying parties and moments of intimacy together.

The Swedish drama has gained international acclaim for its plot and performances and aims to conclude with a bang.

Young Royals fans, heads up! We finally have our first look at the third and final season of the show. We were first introduced to Wilhelm and Simon’s love story in 2021 and fans have come a long way with them. The upcoming season will be their final chapter and we’re all here for it. The series seamlessly blends the exhilarating feeling of first love with a bygone era and the upcoming season will be full of it.

Without giving away much the new images give us a peak into Wilhelm and Simon’s life as they are seen enjoying a party together, another sees them taking a dip in water among other things. Fans’ hearts will certainly skip a beat finally seeing the two together as well as the rest of the gang in the new images. By the looks of it, the road to the end looks bright and colorful for the Young Royals.

‘Young Royals’ Will Have a Satisfactory Ending

By the looks of the new images, fans can be rest assured that Simon and Wilhelm will finally openly embrace their love. With the rollercoaster ride of emotions in the past two seasons, the final season will bring some solace to fans and their favorite characters as well. In a short period, the Swedish drama has taken the world by storm and has been critically acclaimed for its plot and performances and certainly aims to go out with a bang.

Speaking of the final season at the time of Season 3 renewal, co-creator and head writer Lisa Ambjörn divulged that story will come to a satisfactory end, “I’ve always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts and because of the fans’ dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one. The ending has been clear to me from the start and I’m so thankful and honored to get to finish this tale as intended.”

The series brings back Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm, Omar Rudberg as Simon Eriksson, Malte Gårdinger as August Horn, Frida Argento as Sara, and Nikita Uggla as Felice. Further rounding off the cast are Pernilla August as Queen Kristina of Sweden, Magnus Roosmann as Duke Ludvig, Carmen Gloria Pérez as Linda, Inti Zamora Sobrado as Ayub, Beri Gerwise as Rosh, Ivar Forsling as Prince Erik and many more.

Young Royals is scheduled to release in March, later this year. The previous seasons are available on Netflix to stream. Meanwhile, you can know more about it with our guide here and check out the new images below: