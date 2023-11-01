In the summer of 2021, we were introduced to a world where the boundaries between duty and desire blur, and where majestic palaces meet the revered halls of adolescence - through the allure of Young Royals. This Swedish teen drama series explores the exhilarating feeling of first love, in which each fleeting glance and pounding heart feels like a discovery. The show is well-loved because it delicately navigates the turbulent waters of youth, conjuring up memories of a bygone era. Yet, Young Royals is more than just heart-fluttering confessions and stolen kisses. It beckons us into the world of royalty, scandals and grandeur that teases our imagination. This is where political intrigue and family strife entwine amid magnificent halls and echoing hallways, weaving a web of mystery and tension.

Young Royals, now geared up for its much-anticipated third season, has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Its unique blend of teenage romance, royal intrigue, and tales of personal growth has alighted excitement among viewers, drawing them into a world where young love blossoms amidst the weight of crown and responsibility. Fans have become emotionally invested in the lives and love of these characters, eager to witness the culmination of their journeys and to build up on that excitement; here’s everything we know about the final season of Young Royals.

As fans eagerly tick off the days on their calendars in anticipation of season 3, Netflix recently unveiled a glimpse into the forthcoming final chapter on Oct. 17. While the streaming giant has yet to drop the official release date, they confirmed it is slated for 2024. As for the exact premiere date, it remains a mystery. It could potentially make its grand entrance in early 2024, or perhaps the season will unfold with the arrival of spring. What's certain is that fans won't be reuniting with their favorite characters in 2023. The wait for the teen drama's return will extend into the next year, adding an extra layer of excitement for what promises to be an unforgettable conclusion.

Will 'Young Royals' Season 3 Be The Final Season?

In 2022, when Young Royals was granted a renewal for its third season, co-creator and head writer Lisa Ambjörn made it clear that this upcoming season would mark the series' final chapter.

“I’ve always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts and because of the fans’ dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one. The ending has been clear to me from the start and I’m so thankful and honored to get to finish this tale as intended.”

Watch the 'Young Royals' Season 3 Trailer

In addition to confirming that the last season would debut in 2024, Netflix also treated fans to a sneak peek of footage from season 3. As the second season drew to a close, viewers witnessed a pivotal moment in the series narrative. Prince Wilhelm, in a brave and heartfelt move, chose to publicly confirm his relationship with Simon during a televised address. This powerful declaration not only brought an end to lingering uncertainties but also marked a significant milestone for the couple.

The eagerly anticipated first-look clip for the upcoming third season invites us into the opulent confines of the palace, where Prince Wilhelm and Simon share a moment that is both tender and electric. There's a palpable intensity in the air as Wilhelm, seemingly moved by a sense of purpose, gently guides Simon away for what promises to be a passionate encounter. While the clip offers only an enticing glimpse, lacking the broader context, one thing is abundantly clear: the bond between Wilhem and Simon remains unbreakable. Their connection, formed through adversity and strengthened by genuine affection, continues to be a cornerstone of the series' magnetic appeal. As fans await the full unveiling of this scene, one can only imagine the collective swoon that is bound to reverberate through screens worldwide.

Who Stars in 'Young Royals' Season 3?

The third season of Young Royals promises the return of the beloved main cast, reprising their iconic roles. Edvin Ryding will once again grace the screen as Prince Wilhelm, alongside Omar Rudberg who will reprise his role as Simon Eriksson. Malte Gårdinger will bring his depth and nuance to the character of August Horn of Årnäs, adding layers of complexity to the unfolding drama. Frida Argento will continue to portray Sara Eriksson and will be joined by Nikita Uggla who will return as Felice Ehrencrona.

Other cast members include Pernilla August as Queen Kristina of Sweden, Magnus Roosmann as Duke Ludvig, Carmen Gloria Pérez as Linda, Inti Zamora Sobrado as Ayub, Beri Gerwise as Rosh, and Ivar Forsling as Prince Erik.

What is 'Young Royals' Season 3 About?

The first two seasons of Young Royals delved deeply into the secret romance between Simon and Prince Wilhelm of Sweden. However, their love story took a turn after a betrayal rocked their relationship at the end of the first season. Simon, grappling with heartbreak, even attempted to move on by dating someone new.

Just when it seemed Simon was about to embrace his role as Wilhelm's secret in the season two finale, a revelation altered the course of their narrative. The Prince chose to disclose that he was, in fact, the individual in the leaked sex tape all along. This admission not only marked a public acknowledgment of his sexuality but also laid bare his affection for Simon on a global stage.

In season 3, while the future remains uncertain, there's a glimmer of hope that Simon and Wilhelm might finally find solace in openly embracing their love. Yet, with challenges on the horizon, the question lingers: can their happiness endure? Another plot line that will likely be focused on revolves around Sara, who has recently implicated August as the mastermind behind the creation and deliberate release of the sex tape. The Royal Family now faces a critical decision: will they allow August to face legal consequences for his actions, or will they shield him from the fallout, despite the harm he inflicted upon Simon and Wilhelm?

In a video featuring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, intriguing hints were dropped about the forthcoming season. Ryding teased fans with the mention of an enigmatic "final scene," while Rudberg fondly recounted an adventurous, night-long shoot in the wilderness. These snippets only add to the mounting anticipation for what promises to be a climactic conclusion to the Young Royals saga.

During an interview with Digital Spy, when asked about his hopes for a potential third season, Omar Rudberg mentioned,

"One thing that I really just want to see is Simon and Wilhelm – will they be happy? So we can get a taste of the love. The 100% love – the unconditional love – and being together. That's something that I want to see."

Adding to this, Rudberg openly acknowledges that, however,

"It can't be like that all the time. It has to be interesting. It has to wake the feelings. But that's something that I'm looking forward to, to see them like a "we against the world" kind of thing. That would be so beautiful to see."

Is 'Young Royals' Still Filming?

No. On June 28, Netflix excitedly revealed the news that the filming has now wrapped, accompanied by a video featuring the series' stars, in which the duo offered a glimpse of what fans can anticipate in the upcoming third season, all while extending their gratitude for the unwavering support from their devoted fan base. Additionally, Rudberg shared his sentiments about the "emotional day" he and his fellow cast members experienced upon wrapping the final season of Young Royals on his personal Twitter account.

Back on April 13, Netflix took to Twitter to announce the commencement of production for the final season. The streaming platform celebrated the occasion by sharing three candid snapshots of the cast on set, proudly displaying three fingers as a symbolic gesture to celebrate this significant milestone.

Who Is Making 'Young Royals'?

Young Royals is being produced by Nexiko AB, with the series created by Lisa Ambjörn, Camilla Holter, and Lars Beckung. The latter also serves as an executive producer, and Lisa Berggren and Eyre Martin Söder join as producers. Matti Bye composed the score for the series, while Andreas Brixter, Gregers Dohn, and Sofia Lindgren lend their expertise as editors.

Where Can You Watch 'Young Royals'?

With Young Royals being a Netflix original series, fans can look forward to catching the final season exclusively on the streaming platform. The previous seasons followed a six-episode format, so it's plausible that the third season will maintain a similar structure, although there hasn't been official confirmation yet.

