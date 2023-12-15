The Big Picture Young Royals is set to return for its final season in March 2024, concluding the love story of Wilhelm and Simon.

Season 3 will address unresolved issues and tensions from the previous season, exploring themes of self-acceptance and the consequences of balancing personal desires with royal responsibilities.

The exact details of the plot and number of episodes in Season 3 have not been revealed, but fans can expect the same six-episode format as the previous seasons.

Young Royals is back for its third and final installment and the show is now slated for a March 2024 release date. Although Netflix had announced a 2024 release early through a first-look clip of season 3 back in November, the exact release window was not announced. We can now expect Wilhelm and Simon’s love story to culminate once and for all in the final season early next year.

In the Season 2 finale of Young Royals, the series reached an uncertain point for the main characters — there are unresolved issues and tensions and this is exactly what has set the stage for season 3 as well. Wilhelm's (Edvin Ryding) decision to publicly acknowledge his relationship with Simon (Omar Rudberg) during a press conference was a courageous one but it’s also one that defies the expectations and pressures of the royal family. Since both of them have starkly different backgrounds, Simon's reaction to Wilhelm's public declaration is complex — evident in the new trailer as both look at each other with sophistication.

The ending leaves several questions unanswered, particularly regarding the future of Wilhelm and Simon's relationship, Wilhelm's position within the royal family, and how other characters like August will evolve. The third and final season, just like the previous two seasons, will also explore themes of self-acceptance, challenges, courage, and the consequences of balancing personal desires with public and familial responsibilities — which for Prince Wilhelm of Sweden, has become a much harsher royal burden.

More Details About ‘Young Royals’ Season 3

It’s not yet clear how many episodes Young Royals Season 3 will have. The safe bet, however, is that the final season will also have six episodes, just like the previous seasons. The exact details of the plot have been kept under wraps. However, back in 2022 when Young Royals was greenlit for its third season, this is what the co-creator and writer Lisa Ambjörn had to say about it:

“I’ve always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts and because of the fans’ dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one. The ending has been clear to me from the start and I’m so thankful and honored to get to finish this tale as intended.”

What started as a journey of Prince Wilhelm of Sweden first arriving at Hillerska, an elite boarding school, following a scandal involving a nightclub fight — has now become a relevant coming-of-age drama — one that is poised to maintain its status as a beloved and influential series in contemporary television. The Swedish drama is produced by Nexiko and distributed by Netflix.

The third and final season of Young Royals will be available to stream on Netflix in March 2024. Check out the official announcement and new trailer below:

Young Royals Release Date July 1, 2021 Cast Edvin Ryding , Omar Rudberg , Malte Gårdinger , Felicia Maxime Main Genre Drama Genres Romance , Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

