Hear ye, hear ye, all Young Royals fans. Netflix has confirmed, via Twitter, that the show will receive a third and final season. This news also comes ahead of a December 15 appearance of Omar Rudberg and Edvin Rydin, who play Wilhelm and Simon, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The first season, released in 2021, held the themes of class and culture divide, the statuses of Simon and Wilhelm a glaring obviousness as the two become closer and struggle with life along with the ups and downs of a romantic relationship; the second season, released just last year, focused on the themes of heartbreak and gaining back trust. With how the second season ended, fans will want to know what the future holds for both Simon and Wilhelm: if it will be happily ever after or less than a fairy tale ending. The image shown on Twitter shows Simon and Wilhelm holding hands, so fans can only hope and root for their favorite couple's happiness. A fan in one review said that "if, god forbid, it [the show] gets canceled, I will cry, scream, and march to Netflix headquarters to riot (in that order)." No crying or screaming needed, since fans have now gotten their wish of seeing more Young Royals.

The show overall is relatable to its audience, as many feel it is a shining example of positive LGBTQ+ relationship representation. Joshua Littleford, in his review of the show, echoed this sentiment by saying, "One of the things I love about Young Royals is its portrayal of the romance between Wilhelm and Simon. The show manages to not fall into the trap of portraying a problematic, unhealthy queer relationship that we see in a lot of mainstream media."

Young Royals is a Swedish drama/romance set at the fictional boarding school Hillerska, a school for the elite. It follows Prince Wilhelm of Sweden, played by Ryding, and his romance with fellow student Simon Eriksson, played by Rudberg. The first season of the show proved popular for Netflix, holding a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 99% audience score. Young Royals also stars Malte Gårdinger​​​​​​​, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla, Tommy Wättring, Fabian Penje, and Ivar Forsling.

A release date for the final season has not been announced, but you can watch the first and second season of Young Royals on Netflix. To quickly remind yourself of what happened last season, watch the trailer below: