Young Sheldon is perhaps one of the most underrated sitcoms of the last few decades. Those unfamiliar with it might dismiss it as a cash-grabbing spin-off of The Big Bang Theory, but in its best moments, Young Sheldon perfectly walks the line between a comedy and a family drama.

After seven seasons that saw Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) grow from the smallest high schooler to the newest student at Cal Tech, Young Sheldon ended a successful run and paved the way for the spin-off, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Now that there’s been enough time to properly grieve after the finale, we take a look at the highlights of Young Sheldon.