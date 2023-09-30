Young Sheldon is a popular sitcom that follows the childhood of Sheldon Cooper, the prodigy physicist and breakout character from The Big Bang Theory. It showcases the chaotic lifestyle of his youth growing up and dealing with family drama, emotional growth, school pressures, and the burden of being the smartest person in his small and deeply religious Texas town.

The show is full of hilarious moments, witty dialogues, and heartwarming scenes that will leave audiences laughing and feeling emotional. And, while many of Young Sheldon's most memorable quotes perfectly capture its essence and that of its characters, only a few stand out as the best and most compelling.

10 "I should let you know, I read a book on Jiu-Jitsu, and I am prepared to throw it at you." - Sheldon

In the episode "Jiu-Jitsu, Bubble Wrap, and a Yoo-Hoo," Sheldon becomes bullied by Bobbi Sparks, Billy's younger sister. Although she seems sweet and innocent, Bobbi is mean and intimidating toward the young genius, who cowers in fear at her presence.

Sheldon is not very good at physical activities or self-defense, yet he uses his knowledge and wit to get out of trouble. This quote shows Sheldon's courage, humor, and lack of common sense. He could easily overpower Bobbi, but his inability to respond physically showcases his unique way of reacting to things that frighten him.

9 "How about we just hug and say I love you?" - Missy Cooper

Missy is Sheldon's sister and a smart/sassy girl in her own right, who often clashes with him over their different interests and personalities. However, she also cares for and supports him when he needs her. Their adversarial yet loving relationship is crucial to Young Sheldon's success.

This quote shows Missy's maturity and kindness, her simplicity and pragmatism. She acknowledges her brother's quirks but is still willing to stand by him. Missy is often at the center of Young Sheldon'sfunniest episodes, but her emotional intelligence makes her one of the show's most sympathetic figures, and this quote proves it.

8 "What I find interesting is how so many supervillains are scientists. If the world doesn't respect me, I might change sides." - Sheldon

This is Sheldon's confession to his therapist after he reveals that he sometimes fantasizes about becoming a supervillain. Sheldon feels misunderstood and alienated by the world quite often. He also has a rebellious streak, which sometimes gets him into trouble.

Sheldon's fascination with comic books plays an important role in almost every aspect of his life. Although he'd love to be among the most powerful DC characters, a part of him also identifies with the villains because of their superior intellect and solitary roads. This quote shows Sheldon's potential for evil as well as his frustration and resentment toward society.

7 "You're not crazy. You're special." - Meemaw

After Sheldon suffers a panic attack at school, Meemaw relays these words to him. She is Sheldon's confidante, who often spoils him and defends him from his critics. She loves to tease and challenge him, but she is always there to give him a kind word of encouragement.

The issue of Sheldon's mental health is a recurring gag throughout The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. Although he states his "mother had (him) tested," many characters wonder if something might be wrong with him. Thus, it's heartwarming to see his loved ones defending him from these hurtful accusations.

6 "I don't need friends. They disappoint you." - Tam

Tam is a Vietnamese immigrant and an outsider who becomes Sheldon's first and best friend. He has a dark sense of humor and a pessimistic outlook on life due to his traumatic experiences. Still, he bonds with the young genius, with the two forming a surprisingly deep and warm bond.

This quote reveals Tam's distrust and loneliness. Tam's cynical statement to Sheldon probably struck a chord quite deeply for some, especially those who have trouble connecting to others. Sheldon understands what it feels like to be different and sympathizes with Tam's outlook on life, even if it's too bleak for most others.

5 "I'm not going to be one of those people who go through life saying, 'I could have been something.' I'm going to be something.'" - Meemaw

Meemaw is among the funniest characters in Young Sheldon. Her tough, no-nonsense attitude makes her entertaining and hilarious, especially compared to the close-minded bigots in her town. Meemaw is also daring and unafraid to try new things; when she decides to pursue her dream of becoming a bowler, she gives herself a much-needed pep talk, mentioning this quote.

This quote shows Meemaw's determination and optimism. Her dreams might be challenging, but she won't miss out on the fun out of fear. This quote reminds audiences they should always give their dreams a chance, even if they seem too ludicrous or out-there.

4 "You talk to an invisible man in the sky who grants wishes. If anyone's mental, it's you!" - Sheldon

Sheldon is a staunch atheist and a rationalist who does not believe in God or any supernatural phenomena. He often clashes with his mother, a devout Christian and a believer in miracles who goes out of her way to impose her religion on others.

This quote shows Sheldon's skepticism, defiance, and disrespect for his mother's faith, a recurring theme in Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. Mary's stubbornness regarding religion is also quite notorious, but she often keeps it in check around Sheldon, knowing her genius son will debate her until the end of time.

3 "Sometimes you have to put your beliefs aside for the sake of those you love." - Mary

Mary advises Sheldon to see a therapist after he has a panic attack at school. A devout Christian and loving mother, Mary tries her best to support and protect Sheldon. She believes in divine intervention but agrees to a more realistic approach with her young son, even if it challenges her beliefs.

The whole scene shows Mary's feelings towards her son as she acknowledges both his brilliance and his difficulties. It also shows her willingness to compromise and sacrifice for his well-being, even if it means going against her faith, an impressive feat for someone as stubborn and close-minded as Mary.

2 "So I'm ahead of my time? All right, Call me when you catch up." - Sheldon

Sheldon is often the smartest person in the room. When his advice to NASA gets ignored, he and his father drive to meet Dr. Hodges, a NASA representative who is impressed by his math but dismisses it as impossible to employ due to the lack of technology available.

Both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon feature the many issues Sheldon faces due to his advanced mind compared to the limited resources available to him. This quote perfectly summarizes the young genius: he is confident in his intellect and aware that he operates on a higher level than most people around him, even those of above-average intelligence.

1 "I felt like Neil Armstrong on the moon, alone and happy." - Sheldon

This is the first line in Young Sheldon, spoken by adult Sheldon as he narrates his childhood memories. It sets the tone for the show, as fans see how Sheldon's passion for science and eccentric personality have always been a part of him since he was a kid.

Sheldon's love for trains a a key aspect of his character, and this quote also ties together with this life-long passion. It shows his sense of humor and his imagination as he fantasizes about alternative careers involving trains. Sheldon's quirks might be off-putting, but his affection for trains is among his most endearing qualities, and hearing him compare it to Neil Armstrong's moon landing is surprisingly sweet.

