Goodbye, Mr. Cooper and Professor Proton. When Sheldon Cooper and his family return, it will be the start of one final sprint. It's official, the CBS comedy drama Young Sheldon will be ending with its upcoming seventh season. The new season of The Big Bang Theory prequel series will consist of 14 episodes, making it shorter than previous seasons. The shortened length is partially due to the lengthy actors' and writers' strikes, which disrupted the television broadcast season while the AMPTP delayed negotiations. The series finale will be an hour-long episode that will air on May 15.

The announcement is not surprising, as events referenced in the mothership series will soon begin to play out. Young Sheldon is CBS' flagship comedy series, and from the statement released by the company there exists a reluctance to part with the comedic gem. “As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

“It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

Created by Lorre and Molaro, Young Sheldon centers on the formative, childhood years of Sheldon Cooper, a child prodigy and a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced levels of math, physics, and science. His unique abilities make him a handful for his family and society at large. However, the Cooper family must band together and find a working formula. While offering gratitude for the journey so far, Holland, Lorre, and Molaro in a joint statement said, “Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience.”

'Young Sheldon' Is King on CBS

Close

Launching in 2017, three years before the original series ended, Young Sheldon drew an estimated 11 million viewers per episode. With a consistent appetite for beating its competition, Young Sheldon remains the number-one comedy for the 2022-2023 broadcast season, continuing its trait of being a strong ratings performer.

Young Sheldon will return for its seventh and final season on February 15, 2024.

Image via CBS Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. Cast Annie Potts, Iain Armitage, Wallace Shawn Genres Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

Watch on Paramount+