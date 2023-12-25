Germany. A Tornado. An engagement. CBS's hit comedy Young Sheldon had a seriously epic hour-long Season 6 finale that left the show's loyal fans on the edge of their seats. Due to the WGA writer's strike, coupled with the SAG-AFTRA actor's strike, the show will have been off the air for almost a year by the time it returns on February 15, 2024. While Sheldon was initially the focus, Young Sheldon has expanded its storytelling over the years to include the entire Cooper family.

Developed by The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre alongside longtime The Big Bang Theory writer Steven Molaro, Young Sheldon tells the story of, well, a young Sheldon Cooper. Sheldon's initial introduction to the world came through all 13 seasons of the mega-popular CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory, where Sheldon was played by Jim Parsons. Young Sheldon turns back the clock on genius Sheldon, who, at the start of Season 1, is just nine years old and already entering high school. As we move toward the seventh and final season of the show, Sheldon will be turning fourteen alongside his twin sister Missy. With so much changing in the Cooper family, below is a cast and character guide to your favorite quirky family.

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. Release Date 2017-00-00 Cast Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper

When we first met Sheldon at nine years old, he had entered his teen years and was on his way to study at a university in Germany. True to his older self from The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon's main obstacles continue to revolve around social interactions and fitting in with kids his age. Due to his incredibly high intelligence and his no-nonsense attitude, the boy genius has a hard time relating to the world around him and often unintentionally rubs people the wrong way. While Sheldon has come more into his own over the last six seasons, we are still treated to an occasional blunder that reminds us of the Sheldon we know and love. Things were a bit messy for our titular character at the end of Season 6, as he'd just ratted out his twin sister, Missy (Reagan Revord), for sneaking out of the house to drink and smoke cigarettes. ​​​​​​However, with his focus always on academics first, Sheldon continues with his plans to go to Germany alongside his mother, Mary (Zoe Perry). Given the hurricane that strikes in the Season 6 finale, it's unclear if Sheldon will remain overseas or return home to help his family. Depending on the time jump the show decides to take in Season 7, we may or may not get to see Sheldon's Germany shenanigans.

There is no better actor to take on the challenging role of young Sheldon Cooper than Iain Armitage, whose performance so perfectly matches Parsons's that audiences are treated to a masterclass each episode. Armitage first came into the public eye when he began posting YouTube videos titled "Iain Loves Theater," where he would review musicals. After a couple of guest starring roles, Armitage got a breakout television role in the HBO series Big Little Lies, where he played Ziggy, the son of Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley). Since Armitage landed his role in Young Sheldon in 2017, he's been a voice actor in the hit PAW Patrol: The Movie, as well as Young Shaggy in the 2020 animated film, SCOOB! He has been nominated for a Critic's Choice Award for his role in Young Sheldon, winning a Young Actor's Award in 2018 for his portrayal of Cooper.

Raegan Revord as Missy

Missy Cooper is Sheldon's twin sister, and in many ways, his exact opposite. Fun-loving and social, Missy's challenges throughout the series have been more in line with those of your average thirteen-year-old. Over the last six seasons, we've seen major ups and downs for Missy, as she's accomplished a lot while also attempting to find a place within the Cooper family chaos. We've seen Missy excel as a baseball player on a previously all-boys team, bond more with twin Sheldon, and stand up for her family when they face public scrutiny. Even with all of Missy's personal growth, she continues to feel ignored by the people in her life. Through this, she hits her rebellious phase, drinking, smoking, and running away from home. While Missy and her father George (Lance Barber) have a heart-to-heart at the end of Season 6, time will tell if she sticks to her apology and stops her dangerous habits.

Before getting her role as Missy on Young Sheldon, Raegan Revord guest starred on shows like ABC's Modern Family as well as Grace and Frankie, and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and David Cross' W/ Bob and David, where she played Odenkirk's daughter. Revord made her film debut in 2017's Wish Upon, where she played a young version of Joey King's character, Clare.

Montana Jordan as Georgie

No character in Young Sheldon has evolved more than Georgie Cooper. The oldest of the three Cooper siblings, Georgie's role on the sitcom started as an occasional source of comic relief, and the absolute antithesis to the then sole main character, Sheldon. As the series progressed, it became a delight to get to know Georgie more, from his time developing the secret casino with Meemaw (Annie Potts) to his attempts and making a life for himself that didn't involve going the traditional route through college. The addition of his relationship with Mandy (Emily Osment) turned the already fan favorite into a dynamic character we can't help but root for. Because Season 6 ended with Georgie proposing to Mandy, we can hope to see more of the couple and their new baby in Season 7.

Montana Jordan was discovered in 2015 when he was chosen to play Josh Brolin's son in the Jody Hill-directed film, The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter. From there, Jordan was cast in Young Sheldon, where he plays the sometimes aloof but always good-hearted Georgie. Jordan appeared in a 2018 episode of The Big Bang Theory as Georgie, where he appeared in a video adult Sheldon watches to cheer himself up.

Zoe Perry as Mary

While Mary Cooper isn't always a fan favorite on the show given her constant no-nonsense attitude, she is certainly a character that keeps the often chaotic Cooper clan in check. No matter how stern she can be, Mary is always there for her family and is willing to change her own strict beliefs if it means being supportive of the ones she loves. While she isn't thrilled when Georgie and Mandy announce they're having a baby with no plans of getting married, she supports Georgie nonetheless. Because Seasons 5 and 6 highlight the marital problems between Mary and her husband, George (Lance Barber), we can expect this to come to a head in Season 7.

Fans were thrilled with Perry's casting as Mrs. Cooper, and Perry's mother, Laurie Metcalf played Sheldon's mother in The Big Bang Theory. This isn't Perry's first time taking on a shared role with her mother, as her first acting appearance came in Roseanne, where she played a younger version of Metcalf's character, Jackie. Perry has an extensive theater resume, having acted in twelve plays in her career. In addition to Young Sheldon, Perry's television career includes guest appearances on Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Private Practice, and Scandal.

Lance Barber as George Cooper

George Cooper is the football coach at his son Georgie's high school. It hasn't been smooth sailing for George career-wise, as he has been unemployed multiple times throughout the series. In Season 5, the frustrated George strikes up an emotional affair with his neighbor, Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman). This relationship continues throughout Season 6, with Mary becoming more and more suspicious over time. Those well-versed in The Big Bang Theory know that Sheldon's father died of a heart attack, so Young Sheldon fans have been bracing for this inevitable fate for George.

The Big Bang Theory fans immediately noticed actor Lance Barber when they tuned into episode one of Young Sheldon, as Barber had appeared on The Big Bang Theory as Leonard's bully. Barber is the only Young Sheldon character to appear as a different character from the show's predecessor, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the funniest characters in the Cooper family. Barber is known for appearing in the HBO dark comedy The Comeback starring Lisa Kudrow, where he played the show's villain Paulie G. Barber also had a reoccurring role in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as Californication, Gilmore Girls, and United States of Tara.

Annie Potts as Meemaw

Meemaw is one of the most relatable characters within the Young Sheldon world, as her across-the-street neighbor view of the family is similar to that of the at home viewing audience. Rebellious and hilarious, Meemaw opens a secret casino hidden behind a laundromat in Season 5 of the series, finally getting found out in Season 6. She is the member of the family that all three Cooper kids can go to for advice and a non-judgemental point of view. Meemaw has also had a fun dating history, having been in a relationship with Sheldon's professor Sturgis, played by Wallace Shawn as well as Dale, played by Craig T. Nelson. With her home destroyed by a hurricane at the end of Season 6, it's unclear what will happen next for Meemaw.

Annie Potts has been a Hollywood icon for many years, beginning with her co-starring role in 1984's Ghostbusters alongside Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis (Groundhog Day), and Sigourney Weaver. Potts then went on to star in the hit show Designing Women, which aired from 1986 to 1993. The show follows four women, including Potts's character, Mary Jo, as they run a design firm in Atlanta, Georgia. More recently, Potts has voiced Bo Peep in three of the four Toy Story movies.

Emily Osment as Mandy

Mandy's first appearance in Young Sheldon came in Season 5 when she met Georgie at Meemaw's laundromat. The two began dating, although Mandy believed Georgie to be years older than he was. Her bond with Meemaw keeps her in the Cooper's lives until things come to a head when Mandy announces she is pregnant with Georgie's baby. While Mandy has never wanted to be in a romantic relationship with Georgie after he lied about his age, she has a change of heart in Season 6, accepting his proposal to get married.

Emily Osment rose to fame in the early 2000s Disney Channel hit show Hannah Montana, where she played Lilly, the best friend to lead actress Miley Cyrus. Since then, Emily has had the lead on the popular ABC show Young & Hungry, as well as a starring role in Netflix's Pretty Smart. Osment has had guest starring roles in Family Guy, Mom, and The Kominsky Method, a show also created by Young Sheldon's Chuck Lorre.