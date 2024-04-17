The Big Picture Young Sheldon, a fan-favorite show, is coming to an end with a bittersweet finale on May 16, satisfying both new and old fans.

The cast of Young Sheldon, a close-knit family on and off-screen, reflect on the show's ending with gratitude and appreciation.

The final episode will feature both Sheldons, bringing the series full circle and providing closure for fans of both shows.

Since its premiere in September 2017, the long-running comedy series, Young Sheldon, a prequel to the iconic sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, has morphed into a fan-favorite show for CBS. As with all things in life, the show is coming to an end, given that its pre-established timeline from the flagship series has ultimately arrived. As we look forward to an hour long series finale special set to air on May 16, the cast of the show are looking ahead to the show's final episode. Taking a break from filming, series stars offered insight regarding what is to come in the finale teasing a "bittersweet" ending that aims to satisfy both "fans of our show" and the flagship series.

Young Sheldon has some of its theme centered around family, and their ability to stick together in difficult times. Speaking to People during a recent interview, Montana Jordan who plays Georgie Cooper, describes the show's cast as exactly that, both onscreen and off it, while adding how much he appreciates it. “I enjoy it, man. I really enjoy it. I got two older sisters in real life, and on the show I got a little brother and a little sister, so I got the best of both worlds,” Jordan explained, adding, “We've been a family ever since the first day we met — and we're still a family. Just because the show's ending don't mean we're not going to continue being a family. That's what kind of bond we got.”

“It's been very bittersweet. It's not an easy thing to know that something that's been so wonderful for us is coming to an end,” Zoe Perry who stars as Mary Cooper, admitted about the show ending. “But I think I can speak for everyone that we're all just really grateful that we've gotten to tell this story, tell it for as long as we have, get to experience the audience reactions and how wonderful they've been. I think we're just so appreciative. Truly.” Perry goes on to add that the show's ending will possess all we love about the show. “I think what you could always expect from the show is obviously the levity, the humor, but also a lot of heart,” she hinted. “So I think people will be really moved by the ending of this. It's a big chapter closed.”

Two Sheldons, One Finale

Close

When Young Sheldon ends its run on May 16, it will bring to a close the story of the world renowed physcist, Dr. Sheldon Cooper. Portrayed by Jim Parsons in the flagship series and Iain Armitage in the prequel, the series finale of Young Sheldon will feature both characters. “It very much comes full circle, and I think we are trying to do our best to satisfy both fans of our show and Big Bang, and it's been so much fun to film,” Armitage teased. The finale will see Parsons appear alongside co-star, Mayim Bialik, and ahead the actor has since described returning to Sheldon's shoes as "very weird" and "also very beautiful."

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+