The next show in The Big Bang Theory universe will debut this fall. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage focuses on the oldest Cooper sibling as he begins his adult life with his wife and child. The multi-cam sitcom will feature several characters from Young Sheldon in an upcoming episode, as confirmed by TV Line. It had been previously revealed that everyone from Annie Potts to Raegan Revord and Zoe Perry would reprise their characters for guest episodes in the spin-off. A family event brings them together in Episode 5 as the Cooper and McAllister families celebrate Thanksgiving together. Potts shared a set video on Instagram that teased the episode, revealing that Dale Ballard (Craig T. Nelson), Meemaw's boyfriend, would also appear.

The video also features series stars Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, and Will Sasso. Dougie Baldwin was cast as Mandy's younger brother, Connor, and he is also featured in the video. Also shown is Jessie Prez, who plays Ruben, an employee in the McAllister tire store, where Georgie learns the trade that makes him a successful businessman. Episode 5 will be the first time most of the characters from Young Sheldon will be together, but some will have debuted early. Perry and Potts will appear in the pilot episode, while Revord will appear in Episode 2.

Sheldon Might Not Appear In 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.'

One face missing in the set video is Iain Armitage, who played Sheldon in Young Sheldon. When the preceding series concluded, Sheldon left Texas for California to pursue higher education. Given that this is a Thanksgiving episode, it stands to reason that he would visit his family, but Sheldon is anything but predictable. He might decide that college is the best place for him to be. That, or production is keeping his appearance a pleasant surprise for the episode. Armitage is game for an appearance on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. “If I got a call to go back, that’d be so much fun. . . . I could totally see myself getting in the khakis again, putting on the old penny loafers and bow tie, and going back out on the job,” he previously said.

Speaking about the future of familiar characters in the spin-off, executive producer Steve Holland said: ". . . There were great possibilities for them to drop by from time to time. It has happened several times so far this season, and I think it’ll continue to happen when we find the right stories for them."

Watch the series premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS on October 17.