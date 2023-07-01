Young Sheldon has been a huge and surprising hit for CBS. A spin-off of the hugely successful sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon focuses on the titular character's infancy, growing up in Texas with a deeply conservative but loving and supporting family struggling to live with a child genius.

The show revolves around Sheldon but has a great cast of supporting characters, many of which are more likable than the young savant. Indeed, Young Sheldon's initial hook was the main character, but his family and friends have endeared themselves to critics and audiences, making the show a fan-favorite juggernaut.

10 Pastor Jeff

Jeff Difford is the local pastor at the Coopers' Baptist Church. Upbeat but still stubborn, Pastor Jeff is a strange character in the show. He clashes with Sheldon over several religious issues; however, to his credit, he is far more capable of keeping up with Sheldon's idiosyncrasies than most other characters.

Still, Pastor Jeff is an adversarial figure in Young Sheldon. The young protagonist considers him an enemy because of his affiliation with the church; moreover, Pastor Jeff often meddles in others' business, making him an entertaining but somewhat annoying character in the show.

9 Billy Sparks

Sheldon mentions Billy Sparks several times in The Big Bang Theory, describing his neighbor as a bully who once shoved a Mexican Peso up his nose. However, Young Sheldon disproves this, showing Billy as a dim-witted and clueless young boy who, at best, irritates rather than bullies Sheldon.

However, Billy is far from one of television's most annoying characters. In fact, he can be quite likable due to his unassuming, happy-go-lucky attitude. Billy is harmless and harbors a long-standing crush on Sheldon's sister, Missy, leading many fans to believe he will grow up to become her first husband.

8 Professor Sturgis

The familiar but underrated character actor Wallace Shawn plays a recurring role in Young Sheldon as Professor Sturgis. A college professor and one of Sheldon's closest acquaintances, Sturgis is a sweet but slightly unstable man and one of the few who can keep up with Sheldon intellectually.

Sturgis dates Sheldon's Meemaw throughout the show's first three seasons before she breaks the relationship off. Sturgis' life in recent seasons has been more unstable; he even gets fired from his job and ends up working at a grocery store. However, he keeps his cheery disposition, making him one of the show's most likable characters.

7 Mandy

Former Disney Channel star Emily Osment joined Young Sheldon in season 5, playing Mandy McAllister. She is a 29-year-old who sleeps with Georgie and becomes pregnant. The two decide to keep it, creating a chaotic but surprisingly endearing dynamic.

Mandy gives birth to their child, Cece, and eventually, she begins dating and becomes engaged to Georgie despite their 11-year difference. The relationship is admittedly bizarre, but Mandy is a refreshingly grounded character that balances the wackiness of the Coopers. Mandy is a recent addition, but her arrival changed the family's dynamic for the better.

6 Mary

Fans first met Mary Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, played by the legendary tv icon Laurie Metcalf. The actress' daughter, Zoe Perry, plays Mary's younger version in Young Sheldon. In both shows, Mary is a staunchly religious, deeply conservative woman who values traditional family values above all else.

Mary's close-minded attitude often makes her slightly exasperating. However, she remains a loving and committed mother, supporting her children through every situation. Mary is not the show's most likable figure or one of television's most iconic mothers, but she is a compelling character who always does what she thinks is best for her family.

5 Sheldon

Sheldon Cooper is one of television's most iconic know-it-alls. Jim Parsons originated the character in The Big Bang Theory, receiving critical acclaim and earning four Emmy Awards for his portrayal, while Iain Armitage plays the character's child version in Young Sheldon.

Like his grown-up version, young Sheldon is arrogant, selfish, awkward, and lacking a basic understanding of social dynamics. However, he is also surprisingly thoughtful and sporadically empathetic, proving there's more to him than just cold-hearted intelligence. Armitage does a remarkable job capturing Parson's mannerisms without outright imitating him; instead, the young actor makes Sheldon his own while maintaining the character's essence.

4 George Sr.

George Sr. is another character that Sheldon misinterpreted in The Big Bang Theory. Sheldon describes his father as a violent alcoholic who shared a chaotic and abusive relationship with his mother. However, Young Sheldon portrays him as a laid-back and highly understanding man trying to do what's best for his family while coming to terms with his own failed dreams.

Lance Barber plays George Sr. with a unique mix of empathy and level-headedness that makes him the audience's surrogate in the show. George is arguably the show's most relatable character, a man doing his best to support his family while dealing with his children's shenanigans.

3 Meemaw

Sheldon's Meemaw is an iconic and somewhat elusive character in The Big Bang Theory's lore. Sheldon speaks of her with extreme fondness, describing her as the one person in his life who always supported and encouraged him. Young Sheldon confirms this version of events, with Meemaw often playing the role of Sheldon's biggest fan.

The beloved Annie Potts plays Meemaw on Young Sheldon. Unlike her daughter, Meemaw is stronger, more relaxed open-minded and willing to indulge in earthly pleasures; for example, she is a heavy drinker who favors whisky. However, Meemaw is also warm and loving, going to the bat for her daughter and grandchildren, especially Sheldon.

2 Georgie

Goerge Cooper Jr., better known as Georgie, is Sheldon's older brother. Although he starts the show as a stereotypical teenager embarrassed by his genius sibling, he becomes a more mature and put-together young man, especially after becoming a father at 18.

Georgie is also deeply ambitious, showing a talent for sales and negotiation from an early age. Young Sheldon shows him beginning several successful businesses, hinting at his future success in life as the owner of a tire company. Georgie is surprisingly thoughtful and caring, making him one of Young Sheldon's most unexpectedly likable characters.

1 Missy

First introduced in season 2 of The Big Bang Theory, Missy is Sheldon's twin. Unlike her brother, she is more spirited, determined, resourceful, and witty. Missy might lack Sheldon's brains, but she makes up for it in street smarts and instinct, much like Penny.

Missy often gets the short end of the stick in the show, being neglected by her parents, who are either caring for Sheldon or dealing with Georgie's actions. However, she still steals every scene she is in with her humor and contagious personality, making her Young Sheldon's most likable character.

