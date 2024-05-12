As Young Sheldon prepares to end with its seventh and final season, fans are gearing up for the series finale, which is likely to be the show’s saddest. While it isn’t revealed when, showrunners have confirmed that the death of Sheldon’s father, George Cooper, will be dealt with before the sitcom’s end. Undoubtedly, that episode will rank as the saddest episode yet of the show.

For now, while fans anticipate the tears and heartache to come, it’s a fitting time to look back at the saddest Young Sheldon episodes to date. From broken hearts to broken homes, teenage angst to loneliness and foreshadowing of things to come, the gloomiest episodes had some of the most touching moments, too.

10 “The Wild and Woolly World of Nonlinear Dynamics”

Season 4, Episode 18

Childhood crushes might seem silly, but they can feel devastating to a young person involved, and such was the case with Missy in this episode. Typically witty and sarcastic in her many great quotes from the show, Sheldon’s twin is so upset in this episode, yet nothing anyone can say seems to help. George Sr. offers to take her for ice cream, while Sheldon just upsets Missy more when he fails to be comforting and understand what she’s going through and how devastating finding out her crush is into someone else is for a girl of her age.

Their sibling fight escalates as Sheldon calls Missy stupid and blames her for any issues she’s dealing with. Given how Missy already felt like she was ignored, with Sheldon getting all the attention for being the smart one and Georgie for being the rebellious eldest son, this marked a low point for the character. She lashes out at Mary, tears up Sheldon’s poster, and even goes so far as to say she hates her family. The episode is heartbreaking, though it does end positively when Missy and Sheldon make peace with one another.

9 “A Lock-In, a Weather Girl and a Disgusting Habit”

Season 5, Episode 11

In The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon alludes to his father potentially having cheated on his mother when he was younger. This is shown in a Young Sheldon to have possibly been a misunderstanding when Sheldon overhears his father getting intimate with a German woman, unaware that it’s his mother role-playing. Nonetheless, there was a time when George was clearly attracted to another woman, and it’s in this episode that the situation gets complicated. George Sr. runs into his neighbor and friend Brenda at a local bar and tries to leave, clearly afraid of his feelings towards her.

Meanwhile, Mary also engages in an emotional affair as she grows closer and closer to Pastor Jeff, even having sexual dreams about him. In this episode, she enjoys a cigarette outside the church with him when George, who comes by to surprise her, spots them together. He’s visibly upset and the episode fuels a period of turmoil in their marriage that continues for some time after.

8 “Contracts, Rules and a Little Bit of Pig Brains”

Season 3, Episode 13

Connie is at the center of the sadness in the best season of Young Sheldon as she struggles with her complicated dating life and missing her late husband. She visits Charlie’s grave and talks with him about how she is having difficulty remaining healthy and single, and expresses how much she misses having him around.

It’s clear from this episode that there’s a much more vulnerable side to Meemaw that she doesn’t let others see. While she’s always cracking jokes and trying to live life to the fullest in front of others, she still quietly grieves for her husband and is trying her best to get through life without him. It’s a softer side of Connie that was brilliant to see in this episode.

7 “Albert Einstein and the Story of Another Mary”

Season 2, Episode 17

One of the smaller storylines fans might have forgotten about in the early seasons of the show is that Mary was once pregnant with her fourth child. It was unexpected and unplanned, but given her deep religious beliefs, Mary was prepared to have the baby and expand her family. The situation is handled in a light-hearted manner, including Mary hilariously trying to dodge the pharmacist when she recognizes him as the dad of one of Missy’s classmates.

Emotions go from shock to acceptance and happiness at the blessing to more shock when Mary later loses the baby. The moment is sad, but it’s also juxtaposed by humor when adult Sheldon in his narration recalls that he thought his silly news about his decision not to convert to Judaism caused his mother to well up with tears of happiness.

6 “Teen Angst and a Smart-Boy Walk of Shame”

Season 6, Episode 15

Missy went through many ups and downs as a pre-teen and teenager, and it all comes to a head in this episode when she officially runs away. Upset that no one told her about George’s baby being born and her family forgetting to pick her up, she is also dealing with the effects of her parents’ marital problems. This is made worse when she hears from Billy that her dad and Brenda may have had an affair.

After Missy, typically the most likable character on the show, acts out at school by insulting the teacher, then has a fight with her parents where she reinforces how she always feels ignored, Missy decides she’s going to leave, and she does. It’s a heartbreaking episode about a young woman not only dealing with typical coming-of-age challenges and puberty but also trying to handle all the issues arising at home, too.

5 “White Trash, Holy Rollers and Punching People”

Season 5, Episode 21

Mary is defined by her strict Southern Baptist beliefs, so when she is put in an impossible position by Georgie, who impregnates an older woman out of wedlock, she is shook. Aside from Mary’s disappointment in her son and desperation for Georgie and Mandy to get married, so their situation doesn’t besmirch her good name, Mary feels as though she has failed God.

The episode becomes truly sad, however, when her long-time friend, confidante, and boss, Pastor Jeff, turns against her and suggests Mary take a leave of absence from work. While he preaches forgiveness and judgment, in the end, he doesn’t want Mary to be so heavily tied to the church because of her familial situation. Mary is devastated, having lost a large part of her identity. It adds insult to injury when Mary is already dealing with so much in her marriage and with her kids. This is one of the most relatable but also hard-to-watch episodes for parents.

4 “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth”

Season 5, Episode 17

Paige was a bright light when she was first introduced on the show, a smart and precocious child who proved to be Sheldon’s arch-nemesis. He couldn’t handle the fact that she was as smart, potentially even smarter, than he was. Paige returns in this episode, one of the best of the series overall, feeling sad when she sees that the awkward and socially inept Sheldon has become a “cool” kid in college. He has found a group of friends who appreciate the same things he does. He isn’t alone, while Paige desperately feels that way.

She reveals later in the episode that she doesn’t have any friends of her own and her experience in college is what she expected Sheldon’s would be like. It tugs at heartstrings. It also sets up the story to Paige’s later return when she has become a more rebellious young woman wasting her talents. Acting out because of her parents split and not feeling like she fits in, Paige starts making bad decisions. But it’s this episode that sets the stage and is the beginning of her decline.

3 “A Tornado, a Ten-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring”

Season 6, Episode 22

There’s so much going on in this episode when a tornado hits East Texas. George Sr. and Missy are driving together from the airport when they stop to take cover. The pair bond in a way that fans hadn’t seen in a long time, Missy tearfully apologizing for all the wrong she has done and promising to do better. The real devastation, however, is revealed when Connie arrives home from the laundromat where she took cover to discover that her entire home has been destroyed. Typically, as one of the funniest characters on the show, this episode shows a more sullen, defeated Meemaw.

As sad as the episode is, it’s also about people coming together. George and Missy grow closer while George puts his differences aside to welcome both Connie and Mandy into the Cooper home. Pastor Jeff, meanwhile, hiding out at the laundromat with Connie, discovers the illegal gambling room and promises Connie he won’t tell anyone. Through the entire ordeal, Mary is with Sheldon in Germany and the two know nothing about what’s going on back at home, leaving Mary feeling helpless once she later finds out.

2 “A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast”

Season 2, Episode 22

This episode was bittersweet in that a young Sheldon, trying to fit in with others, invites the entire school to his home for a party to listen to the Nobel Prize announcements on the radio. It doesn’t register to Sheldon that none of his peers care about this, so when the time comes and no one shows up, the typically confident Sheldon, who always has something biting to say, is visibly disappointed.

Adding to the sadness is that John’s mental health issues come to light in this episode. While Sheldon at least expected John to show up, he is dealing with an episode and isn’t there either. It’s the first episode where fans see Sheldon cry, breaking down out of loneliness. But it’s the end sequence that adds sweetness, showing six other quirky young kids elsewhere, doing their own things at the same time. They are younger versions of Leonard, Penny, Raj, Howard, Bernadette, and Amy, the people who are destined to become Sheldon’s closest friends.

1 “Poker, Faith and Eggs”

Season 1, Episode 3

Knowing that before the series ends, George Sr. will pass away, as confirmed by creators and references by Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory, makes this episode all the more tragic. George Sr. has had several heart attacks throughout the series to date, and this was the first. Though it’s mild and George does recover, seeing how Sheldon reacts to his father being taken to the hospital, actually praying for his recovery, foreshadows how devastating the death will be for Sheldon.

The incident sets up the story for the end. Knowing that George Sr. will pass away while Sheldon is a teenager makes this early episode one of the saddest because it predates what will arguably be the saddest episode of the entire series to come.

