The final season of Young Sheldon has announced its streaming release date. Season 7 of The Big Bang Theory spin-off will make its way to Max this October, just in time for anyone who wants to binge-watch the show before Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres on CBS. This prequel series of the award-winning franchise stars Iain Armitage as a young Sheldon Cooper, a character who was previously played by Emmy-winning actor, Jim Parsons.

Season 7 premiered back in February 2024 and finished airing on May 16, 2024. The show contained 14 episodes, and it followed Sheldon as he and his mother travel to Germany for the summer and laid the path for him to study at CalTech. Meanwhile, it gave a taste of what the upcoming spin-off would be like as Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) continue to raise their newborn child, while also dealing with two families who have different beliefs. The series ended with the return of Parsons and Mayim Bialik, reprising their roles of Sheldon and Amy, as the last episodes featured Sheldon's departure from Texas and the George Sr. (Lance Barber) funeral.

Young Sheldon has found success since it first aired in 2017. Season 1 received a Certified Fresh Critics score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the show received an average audience score of 82 percent. In addition, the show has already made waves on streaming, as it was reported that the first five seasons pulled nearly 106 million views on Netflix. Season 7 will enter Max on October 17, the same day when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres.

‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Will Continue Without Sheldon

Image via CBS, Paramount

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is an upcoming spin-off that's also part of The Big Bang Theory franchise. Unlike the previous spin-off, this show will focus on the side characters, mainly Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, and his wife, Mandy. It was reported that many former Young Sheldon cast members will be returning, with Missy (Raegan Revord) reported to have a bigger role. However, it has been confirmed that neither Armitage nor Parsons will be reprising their roles of Sheldon Cooper. According to the show's co-creator, Steve Holland, this is because it wants to give the new series its own identity and it was established in The Big Bang Theory that Sheldon has never visited Texas since he started studying at CalTech.

If you want to watch previous seasons of Young Sheldon, they're available on Max and Netflix. If you're caught up, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will premiere on CBS on October 17, 2024.

