The Big Picture Surprise! Jim Parsons returns in the series finale of Young Sheldon, reprising his iconic role as Sheldon Cooper alongside Mayim Bialik.

Parsons initially hesitated to revisit Sheldon, but was convinced by the beautifully written script. It was a "gift" to experience.

A Georgie and Mandy spinoff titled Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is in the works, exploring new characters in the Big Bang universe.

For much of the run in towards the season finale of Young Sheldon, fans of the original series, The Big Bang Theory, had been aware that there'd be some twists and turns in the family structure before Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) heads off to Pasadena, California. However, what they didn't suspect was that Jim Parsons, who portrayed Sheldon in the original, would be returning for the series finale, reprising his iconic role alongside co-star, Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler. While Parsons has been attached to Young Sheldon as its narrator and an executive producer, coming on screen and reprising his role is something the Spoiler Alert actor is honored to take on.

Reflecting on stepping back into the shoes of the genius character one more time, Parsons revealed to People Magazine that while he was content with being the voice in the background, the script of the series finale helped convince him to embark on one final rodeo. “I felt a slight hesitancy when they first asked, just as I thought, I don't really want to go revisit the character,” he recalled. “But the way that they wrote it in was I thought so beautiful that it ended up being like this little extra coda or whatever to my experience with the character.” Adding, “It was this gift of a second layer of losing it out in a way that I had never seen coming, and it was a real treat.”

While love had its place in Amy and Sheldon's relationship in The Big Bang Theory, bickering was certainly a part of it as well. Ahead of both characters returning to their roles, a previously released clip reveals that Parsons and Bialik's appearance on Young Sheldon would see the pair resurrect old habits. While attempting to write a memoir, Parsons' Sheldon says, "Even as a child, I was used to doing things to make other people happy." This isn't a sentiment his wife, Amy, is familiar with, and she aptly disagrees, which ultimately results in a hilarious conversation which rolls back the years.

A Georgie and Mandy Spinoff Feels Just Right

Close

As Young Sheldon bows out this week, CBS already has concrete plans in place for what comes next for the Coopers of Medford, Texas. With a new Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) spinoff titled, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, the Big Bang universe becomes a lot less Sheldon centric, and moves to explore other characters. Ahead of its arrival in the fall, executive producer Steve Holland, sought to explain why the decision was made to explore Georgie and Mandy's story further, saying, "For us, I think it was really watching Emily and Montana on screen together. And they just had such a great chemistry, and they were so much fun to watch. And it just seemed like watching them spark together seemed exciting and seemed like a fun way to keep telling the story in this world." Adding, "You know it's going to be hard to do a show with Young Sheldon when Sheldon isn't there, and so watching Emily and Montana sort of spark together and be so much fun to watch just felt like a natural progression."

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16, and you can stream previous episodes on Paramount+.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+