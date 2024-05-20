The Big Picture Paige's absence from Young Sheldon was intentional, as her story ended in season 6, no longer a rival to Sheldon.

Executive producer Steve Holland explains Paige's character was not as important in Sheldon's life in the final season.

Holland addresses theories about Paige not being mentioned in The Big Bang Theory, stating she took a different path.

While CBS's Young Sheldon closed the book on Sheldon Cooper's childhood in its recent series finale, it left many with some questions. One of them includes the absence of certain characters that were once regulars in the comedy series, most specifically Paige. Fortunately, the show's executive producer, Steve Holland, addressed these queries in an interview with TVLine, claiming that the young female genius' story ended in the previous season.

According to Holland, he believed that viewers had already seen how her story played out. He claimed that Paige was "no longer important" in Sheldon's life by the time season 6 came about and that she became more of "Missy's friend" than "Sheldon's rival."

"When we got into this season, especially with it being a shortened season, we never thought that [Paige’s storyline] was an arc that needed more closing than it got. There was a parallel; she was a bit of a mirror image of Sheldon — a different way that Sheldon could have turned out — and I think we saw that play out," Holland explained. “[By Season 6] she is not a huge part of Sheldon’s life; she’s more of Missy’s friend in the show than she is Sheldon’s friend.”

Holland also addressed the theories made about the character since she was never mentioned in The Big Bang Theory. After all, Sheldon's childhood friend, Tam, made an appearance in the flagship show's final season. According to him, he doesn't believe that Paige is dead, but rather she just took a different route compared to her rival.

"I don’t think she’s not mentioned because she went down a dark path and is dead in Big Bang Theory. For us, it was just an interesting way to explore another kid who had a similar thing to Sheldon and the different roads that they could take."

Who is Paige in 'Young Sheldon'?

Paige Swanson was played by McKenna Grace and was introduced in Season 2 of Young Sheldon. She became Sheldon's rival when it was revealed that she too is also a child genius. However, unlike Sheldon, she had a different upbringing in life, as her parents had a divorce, had no friends, and went through a rebellious phase. Despite her not making an appearance in The Big Bang Theory, some of Sheldon's interactions with her stayed in his adult life, like offering others a hot beverage when they're upset.

Paige's last appearance was in the season 6 episode "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam," when she ran away with Missy to go to Florida to start a new life but got caught by police and was sent back home with her mother.