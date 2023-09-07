Young Sheldon has proven to be a smashing success. Now on its sixth season and already renewed for a seventh, the show is a spin-off of the juggernaut, The Big Bang Theory, and chronicles the life of child-turned-teenager Sheldon Cooper, who lives with his family in Medford, Texas.

Although not as successful as Big Bang, Young Sheldon has twice the heart, thanks to its ensemble of loveable characters. Most are quite funny, but some are outright hilarious, thanks to charming performances by their actors and surprisingly strong screenplays that successfully balance humor with genuine emotion.

10 Mary

Zoe Perry stars in Young Sheldon as the character's overprotective but doting mother. Mary is a staunch Christian who is deeply committed to her family. Although she heavily favors Sheldon, she loves her other children and remains unconditionally supportive of them, even if she rarely agrees with her choices.

Because of the character's nature, Mary isn't exactly funny. If anything, she can be quite overbearing and even annoying, and not in a funny way, like Sheldon. However, Mary's role is to be the straight woman in the series, balancing everyone else's kookiness, and she does that incredibly well.

9 George Sr.

Sheldon's father, George Sr., is Young Sheldon's biggest surprise. Because of Sheldon's descriptions in The Big Bang Theory, many fans believed he would be a jerk who mistreated Mary before ultimately cheating on her. However, Lance Barber plays George Sr. as a loving and caring father who is more likable than Mary and almost every other character.

Like Mary, George Sr.'s role is to balance the hilarity of other characters. He is the family's patriarch, and while he has moments of humor, he often remains serious and responsible for his family. Some of Young Sheldon's best episodes focus on how great a father George Sr. is, so what he lacks in humor, he makes up for in love for his family.

8 Linda Hagemeyer

The always-welcome Wendie Malick plays the recurring role of Linda Hagemeyer in Young Sheldon. She is the president of East Texas Tech who, like most other faculty members, can't stand the young genius. However, Linda is a professional and slowly learns to handle Sheldon's quirks.

Malick's famously dry and witty comedic style is perfect for a character like Linda. Her interactions with Sheldon are among the best parts of any episode she's in, with Linda relishing every chance she gets to put Sheldon in his place. Young Sheldon is a much better show, thanks to consummate comedic pros like Malick, and it could actually benefit from increasing her screen time.

7 Dr. Likletter

Sheldon's relationship with older academics is among the best aspects of Young Sheldon. His dynamic with Dr. Grant Linkletter is hilarious, thanks to Linkletter's dry disposition and Sheldon's notoriously annoying and clueless personality.

Ed Begley Jr. is reliably funny as Linkletter, crafting a brilliant back-and-forth with young Iain Armitage. Linkletter's increasingly low tolerance for Sheldon results in hilarious situations where the young genius comes close to breaking Linkletter's last remaining patience. Begley Jr. is a gift to Young Sheldon, and his character has integrated seamlessly into the plot.

6 Dr. Sturgis

Beloved and recognizable character actor Wallace Shawn plays Dr. John Sturgis in Young Sheldon. Sturgis is among the first academic minds Sheldon befriends, with the two forming a special bond throughout all five seasons. Unlike other adults, Sturgis doesn't find Sheldon unbearable and actually seems to enjoy his company.

Sturgis dated Meemaw from seasons 1 through 3, further cementing his connection to Sheldon. Shawn is delightful in the role, making Sturgis a funny and charming presence in the show and a much-welcome, wholesome antidote to Sheldon's more obnoxious qualities.

5 Billy Sparks

Poor Billy Sparks is another victim of Sheldon's faulty recollection of things. Adult Sheldon portrays Billy as an angry and cruel bully who once "put a Mexican peso up (his) nose." However, Young Sheldon reveals him to be a sweet, innocent, and rather dim-witted boy whose awkwardness can easily be mistaken for rudeness.

Billy's simple-mindedness often leads to very funny situations. Most characters find him frustrating, especially Sheldon, but everyone can see his good intentions from a mile away. Billy's worldview makes him an easy-going, funny character and one of Young Sheldon's secret weapons.

4 Georgie

Georgie Cooper is among Young Sheldon's best characters, and Montana Jordan is one of the show's best performers. Georgie is Sheldon's older brother, initially a slacker high schooler who soon drops out to pursue his entrepreneurial interests. He also becomes a father young, forcing him to mature rather quickly.

Arguably the show's breakout character, Georgie is among the most pleasant surprises in Young Sheldon. Although not as intelligent as Sheldon, Georgie is witty and charming, meaning he has many doors open to him. Georgie's laid-back personality and humor make him one of the show's most reliably funny characters, and he often receives the best lines in every episode.

3 Sheldon

Sheldon Cooper is one of the most iconic television know-it-alls. His infamously demanding personality can easily annoy others, and his lack of social skills makes it hard for anyone to relate to him. However, Sheldon is ultimately a well-meaning, albeit highly egotistical, boy genius.

Iain Armitage does a stellar job of capturing Sheldon's essence from Jim Parsons. Sheldon remains as quirky and entertaining in Young Sheldon as he was in The Big Bang Theory. Without Penny and Amy to soften his more antisocial side, the child Sheldon is slightly more annoying than the adult. However, he remains as hilarious and irreverent as ever, proving that some characters truly are unique.

2 Meemaw

The iconic Annie Potts plays Constance "Connie" Tucker, better known by Big Bang fans as "Meemaw." She is Sheldon's wise-cracking grandmother and Mary's supportive but far more relaxed mother. Meemaw loves her grandchildren equally, and while she is aware of Sheldon's uniqueness, she never treats Missy or Georgie differently, unlike Mary.

Meemaw has enough street smarts to make Penny jealous. She is the coolest character in Young Sheldon, whose risky, dry jokes often get the biggest laughs. Meemaw is a huge part of Sheldon's life, and it's easy to see why, considering she is also a huge reason behind Young Sheldon's success.

1 Missy

One of the best Sheldon episodes in The Big Bang Theory was when his twin sister, Missy, visited. Although her appearance in the main show was sporadic, Young Sheldon introduced the character's younger version, played by the brilliant Raegan Revord, who is just as funny and iconic.

Missy is intelligent, outspoken, witty, and hysterical. She is Young Sheldon's best and funniest character, taking advantage of her position as the often-ignored child in the Cooper family to offer comical insights into the other family members. Missy is wonderful and spirited, stealing nearly every scene she's in with her quips and sass.

