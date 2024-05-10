The Big Picture George's passing on Young Sheldon was expected, adding emotional depth to the beloved series finale.

Sheldon's regret over his relationship with his father is highlighted in a poignant final moment.

George's win before his passing adds impact to the upcoming series finale and sets the stage for future spin-offs.

For fans of The Big Bang Theory, the passing of George Cooper Snr. (Lance Barber) in the latest episode of Young Sheldon does not come as a surprise. The event is part of the established lore of the iconic sitcom, and with the beloved comedy series ending in a week's time, it was certainly on the cards. Marooned in the closing moments of Thursday's episode, A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture, Mary (Zoe Perry) and the rest of the Cooper family received the devastating news that George had suffered a heart attack at school, and had sadly passed away. At that moment, while his family is shattered by grief, Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) is a bit in between.

As with most members of his family, Sheldon had a unique relationship with his father, and while they shared different passions - one for science and physics, the other for football, beer, and brisket - they certainly loved each other. In an interview with USA Today, co-creator Chuck Lorre explains that Sheldon's expression is meant to convey regret over a lot of things regarding his relationship with his father. On hearing the news, Sheldon simply sat back in a seat, with a blank, stunned expression on his face. Lorre explains this reaction, saying:

"It was purposely a banal nothing moment in Sheldon's life that he will struggle with. Because he learns it's the last time he'll ever see his father. He will live to regret that moment in his life where he'll say, 'I could have done that better.'"

George Ends His Run With a Win

The morning of his passing, George had left home for work with an unacknowledged, "See you all later." He was due to return home for a family shoot later in the day, and Sheldon didn't look up from his book to bid him farewell - for the last time. It seemed an unfortunate time for George to meet his maker given that he had just landed his dream job, coaching football at Houston's Rice University. However, executive producer, Steve Holland, explains the timing, highlighting the need to see George go out with a win. "It felt like it’s a nice way, even though slightly mean way," Holland says, "to give George a little bit of a win and to have an episode feel like it was about something that wasn’t just about treading water until you get to this last moment. I think it makes that last moment even more surprising and impactful."

When Young Sheldon returns next week for the last time, we will say goodbye to George and ultimately, the show with a one-hour finale on May 16 that will feature an appearance from the older version of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and his wife Amy (Mayim Bialik). With Sheldon moving to Pasadena, California, the Big Bang Theory universe will turn its attention to the upcoming Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16.

