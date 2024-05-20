The Big Picture Sheldon's family mourns George's unexpected passing, with emotional scenes that were cut for a stronger episode.

Series star Emily Osment warns fans to prepare for an emotional final hour, with heartbreaking moments.

Executive producer Steve Holland explains the tough decisions made in editing to honor the Cooper family's grief.

After the unexpected passing of George Cooper (Lance Barber) in Young Sheldon's penultimate episode before its series finale double header. It became clear that before Sheldon could head off for Pasedena, California, the boy genius would have to join the rest of the family to mourn their loss. And so they did. In the first part of the series finale, titled, Funeral, the Coopers, alongside friends, say goodbye to George in a moving episode. However, not every scene made it to the final cut, despite the scene packing a lot into it.

Prior to the finale airing, series star, Emily Osment who portrays Mandy on the show, had warned fans of the show to prepare themselves for an emotional final hour. Saying, "The finale is going to truly break your heart. Make sure you're sitting down and you have Kleenex." And in some way, it broke our hearts. However, while speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer and co-showrunner, Steve Holland commented on which powerful moments were axed from the funeral scene. Holland revealed that originally, Baby Cece, Mandy and Georgie's (Montana Jordan) was heard crying throughout the funeral. The executive producer also revealed that there was another aspect which didn't make the final cut, featuring Sheldon's professors attempting to cheer him up with scientific talk.

With regard to the scene with the professors, Holland admits it was "hard" to get rid of, saying:

"That was a hard cut, but it also felt better to keep Sheldon just sort of in his own head. All the cuts made it a stronger episode. There were more attempts at humor and more jokes in the script that we actually shot that we ended up pulling out as we got into editing because it just felt a little tone-deaf. When we were watching it back, we realized we had earned the right for this family to have their moment of grief, and that was actually honoring George Sr. and honoring the real emotions of this family. We didn't have to go for the release valve of a joke all the time."

Uncle Shelly Is Open To Return

The series finale of Young Sheldon hit a four-year audience high with its emotional outing. While the entirety of Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) childhood adventures will be available to collect on DVD, with turn to the upcoming adventure with yet another Cooper kid. Georgie and Mandy have tied the knot and are set to try their hands at being a married couple in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. While there other avenues to explore for expanding the Big Bang Theory universe, going down the Georgie and Mandy route was a well thought out decision. Speaking on whether he'd return for a run as Sheldon in the spinoff, Armitage said:

“If I got a call to go back, that’d be so much fun. I’d be honored to. I’m also just excited to get to sit back on my couch with some popcorn and watch their show because they’re so good. But I could totally see myself getting in the khakis again, putting on the old penny loafers and bow tie, and going back out on the job."

Watch all seven seasons of Young Sheldon on Paramount+.

