The Big Picture Young Sheldon strikes the perfect balance between humor and science, drawing 11M viewers per episode.

A spin-off focused on Georgie and Mandy will feature a multi-camera sitcom format shot in front of an audience.

The end of Young Sheldon signals changes for the Cooper household, with Sheldon leaving for CalTech and cast members moving on.

Young Sheldon has turned out to be an impressive hit for CBS, striking the perfect balance between comic relief and scientific titbits in brilliant fashion. Since it began its run in 2017, the series has proven to be a strong performer, drawing an estimated 11 million viewers per episode, with audiences falling in love with its likable characters. While the series centers around the formative years of a young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) along with the laughs, gaffes and awkwardness, Young Sheldon didn't lack a source of consistent humor, not while George Jr. (Montana Jordan) remained. A delightful character, CBS decided to build an entire spin-off centered on Georgie as he builds his new family.

For much of Young Sheldon, Georgie was merely just another member of the Cooper family, now, he is the reason the Coopers will remain on air awhile longer. The coming spin-off which remains untitled will focus on Georgie and his partner, Mandy (Emily Osment) as they work through the challenges of raising a young family. Speaking to TVLine about their spin-off, the pair have discussed a key change in filming style for their upcoming series. While Young Sheldon employed single camera filming, production on the untitled show will feature a multi-camera sitcom shot in front of a studio audience. "It's just a completely different experience, just a completely different form of comedy," Osment said about the change, before revealing the new filming style was one of her favourites. "My favourite part of that is the live audience and feeling like you're doing a new play every week."

Reverting to a Different Format

While Jordan admits the format is "something I've never done before", and has to get used to, his co-star compared this coming format to that of Young Sheldon. "There's something different about actually performing in front of people who are there to actually watch you perform," she explained. The upcoming spin-off with this decision, will be reverting to the production style employed in the highly popular mothership series, The Big Bang Theory. After its twelve-season run, the series became the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history. Jim Parsons who starred as the adult version of Sheldon and is set to make an appearance in the series' finale of Young Sheldon alongside Mayim Bialik, also weighed in on the difference in filming style. "Also for us the way that they tape — because they're a single-camera show, and we're multi-camera — the whole look of the show was a really special experience," he revealed.

The end of Young Sheldon and the beginning of this new story will certainly see the Cooper household shaken up. With Sheldon going away to CalTech, George Snr (Lance Barber) most certainly passing away, and Missy (Raegan Revord) ruling herself out of the upcoming spin-off, it seems like baby CeeCee will have fewer family members to rely on. Jordan and Osment also recalled that the day they were informed of their spinoff, was the same day the cast of Young Sheldon learned that its seventh season would be their last. "It was a lot for one day," Osment said of the day. "It was a a very bittersweet feeling."

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Young Sheldon is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7

