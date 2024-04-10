The Big Picture CBS announces a second spin-off from The Big Bang Theory, focusing on Georgie and Mandy parenting their daughter CeeCee. Excitement is high.

Filming for the new series starts in July 2024, with a change in style to multi-camera sitcom shot in front of a live audience.

Young Sheldon's final season ending lays the foundation for Georgie and Mandy's upcoming spin-off as a married couple. No siblings included.

The universe birthed by The Big Bang Theory is set to continue its expansion, with CBS officially announcing recently that a second spin-off series centered around the union between Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) is coming. News of the second offshoot of the mothership series comes as Young Sheldon - the first spin-off from The Big Bang Theory - nears its conclusion with its seventh and final season. The Georgie and Mandy series is planned for the for the 2024-25 TV season, and none are more excited about what lies ahead, like the series' co-stars, Osment and Jordan, who have shared an update on filming.

The untitled series will follow the fan-favorite characters, as they continue to parent their daughter CeeCee, while dealing with the other aspects of their lives. Speaking with ET, Osment and Jordan shared some insight regarding their upcoming Young Sheldon spinoff. While Jordan revealed they "have not seen any scripts", Osment went on to reveal that filming is expected to begin in July, saying:

"We're so excited, I just can't wait. We're starting in July, I think, and we're kind of a little blown away by all the people that are around us right now, and the fact that we get to do this because this amazing show is so great."

While the duo might not have seen any scripts for the upcoming show, the events in the final season of Young Sheldon - which ends with an hour-long season finale on May 16 - will certainly lay a foundation for what is coming. For starters, we know that, given the events in Young Sheldon's latest episode titled, A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet, Georgie and Mandy will be stepping into their own show as a married couple. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming spin-off addresses the question of family, given that the concept is such a big part of the dynamic in Young Sheldon and even The Big Bang Theory. As of this moment, Georgie will not be having any of his siblings in the upcoming series, with Missy (Raegan Revord) ruling herself out of the upcoming spin-off, and Iain Armitage's Sheldon away at Caltech.

A New Direction in Filming

The upcoming series is certain to be different, possibly introducing new, previously unknown characters with perhaps the occasional cameo from established characters within the lore. However, one change we are certain about will be happening behind-the-scenes - of sorts. There is a change in filming style imminent for the series. While Young Sheldon used single camera filming, production on the upcoming show will utilize a multi-camera sitcom shot in front of a studio audience. "It's just a completely different experience, just a completely different form of comedy," Osment said previously regarding the change. "My favourite part of that is the live audience and feeling like you're doing a new play every week."

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

