Earlier in the month, it was announced that two members of The Big Bang Theory cast would be gracing our screens in the series finale of its spin-off series and hit sitcom, Young Sheldon. Stars of the original series, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles as the adult versions of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively, in the final episode of the highly successful prequel. The appearance of Parsons and Bialik will mark the first time the pair have appeared on-screen together since The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019.

Speaking during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parsons, who has already filmed his scenes for the finale, described returning to his beloved character, Sheldon, as "beautiful."

"It was beautiful. It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be. One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet, and I think they worked Mayim and I into that show so beautifully. I hope everyone agrees."

After 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory became the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history, and while Young Sheldon is single camera, the experience remained "special" for Parsons. The Spoiler Alert actor continued, "But also for us the way that they tape — because they're a single-camera show, and we're multi-camera — the whole look of the show was a really special experience. To get to go with Mayim, in a world we're really guests and revisit these characters a little older, just a completely different circumstance."

The story of Young Sheldon follows a younger version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), navigating the troughs of childhood as a boy genius on his way to greatness. It features Sheldon growing alongside other members of the Cooper family, such as Mary (Zoe Perry), George Sr. (Lance Barber), and Missy (Raegan Revord). Each member of the family has seen their stories incredibly showcased, and the series itself is also getting a new spin-off centered around Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Maddy (Emily Osment).

Returning to Sheldon Was Tricky — At First

Details regarding how Parsons and Bialik step into the story of Young Sheldon remain under wraps, and while Parsons has always had a role in Young Sheldon as the narrator and executive producer, returning to embody the brilliant genius was not exactly a stroll in the park — at least not right away. "Well, yes and no. We finished our first read-through, we didn't tape it. We just went in and felt around the set, and Mayim nailed it when she walked back and said, 'Uh, I thought I'd feel a lot more confident than this.' I said, 'Me, too,'" Parsons recalled. "I really thought it'd be like putting on a pair of old shoes and then eventually it was, but not for about an hour or so. And I was like, 'Do I still know how to talk like this?' It was weird."

The Young Sheldon series finale airs on May 16. Past seasons are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

