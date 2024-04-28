The Big Picture Laurie Metcalf expresses excitement for a potential on-screen showdown between her Mary Cooper and daughter Zoe Perry's version of the character on Young Sheldon.

Metcalf praises solid writing in Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory, and Roseanne, highlighting her awe of the writers behind the shows.

Young Sheldon is coming to an end but the possibility of a Mary Cooper showdown lives on with the upcoming Georgie & Mandy spin-off already in the works at CBS.

During a panel, at Calgary Expo with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, national treasure Laurie Metcalf has expressed her enthusiasm for a potential on-screen showdown between her portrayal of Mary Cooper on The Big Bang Theory and her daughter Zoe Perry’s younger version of the same character on Young Sheldon. The idea sprouted from a fan's question about whether Metcalf would consider making a cameo in the prequel series.

"I guess it would have to be a flashback? I mean, we're the same person," Metcalf mused during the panel. Her relationship with the character of Mary Cooper spans more than a decade, having first appeared as the devoutly religious yet loving mother of Sheldon Cooper, a role immortalized by Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory. The show, which ran from 2007 to 2019, became a cultural phenomenon, depicting the lives of a group of socially awkward scientists and their friends. Metcalf then went on to draw parallels between the series that have defined much of her career:

"Young Sheldon, Roseanne, The Big Bang Theory, I think what ties them all together, and makes them so popular is solid writing on all three...I am in awe of writers."

When asked about potentially sharing screen space with her daughter in a unique cameo, Metcalf lit up with enthusiasm. "I would definitely—I did play with Zoe one time," she mused. "Maybe we should have a Mary Cooper face-off, and people could [vote] who's the better Mary Cooper," she proposed playfully. The idea hinted at a creative way to integrate Metcalf into Young Sheldon while acknowledging the unique situation of a real-life mother and daughter playing the same character at different ages. Though the spin-off series is coming to an end next month, the Big Bang Theory universe lives on and Metcalf could get her wish in the upcoming Georgie and Mandy spin-off.

What Is 'Young Sheldon' About?

Image via CBS

Young Sheldon delves into the early life of Sheldon Cooper in East Texas and how his extraordinarily intelligent mind copes with family, church, and the social environment of high school many years ahead of his age. Perry's role as the younger Mary Cooper has been praised for its seamless continuity with Metcalf’s earlier portrayal, bringing depth and warmth to the character that has become beloved by fans of the original series.

As fans of both series know, Mary Cooper's character is central to understanding Sheldon himself, making any additional insight into her character a welcome development. Whether the proposed face-off will happen remains to be seen, but the mere possibility is definitely something that will have fans of the series keen to find out.

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon are available to stream on Max.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Seasons 7 Network CBS

Watch on Max