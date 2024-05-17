The Big Picture The Young Sheldon series finale ended with Sheldon moving to Pasadena, and it set up the Georgie & Mandy spin-off.

Iain Armitage, who starred as Sheldon, has expressed an interest in a future return to the role.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage arrives on CBS this Fall.

The curtains have finally fallen on the beloved CBS comedy series, Young Sheldon. The show ended with an hour-long series finale special that featured George's (Lance Barber) funeral as the show tied up loose ends as Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) moved to Pasadena, California. With the show ending, all eyes now turn towards the upcoming Georgie and Mandy spin-off series, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage. Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) are confirmed to be returning to the series as regulars, with Mandy's parents, Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey McAllister (Rachel Bay Jones) also set to return. This begs the question, who else from the cast of Young Sheldon will be returning to the spinoff? Will the Cooper twins return?

Other members of the Young Sheldon cast who could possibly return for the spin-off include Armitage's Shedon, Raegan Revord (Missy), Zoe Perry (Mary) and Annie Potts (Meemaw). Speaking with TV Line about what happens next for Sheldon, and whether he'd return to the spin-off, Armitage revealed, “If I got a call to go back, that’d be so much fun. I’d be honored to.” Adding, “I’m also just excited to get to sit back on my couch with some popcorn and watch their show because they’re so good. But I could totally see myself getting in the khakis again, putting on the old penny loafers and bow tie, and going back out on the job." Armitage makes the point that he is excited to see the show pan out while praising the show's leads. “It’s going to be so fun to see,” Armitage says of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. “Montana and Miss Emily are both so funny and so talented, and they play off each other so well. They’re very contrasting characters… and I love them together so much.”

While Armitage seems excited by the likelihood of a return to the role, Revord, meanwhile, is less certain that she’ll play Missy again. “I’m not sure,” she says. “I mean, if Young Sheldon had gotten more seasons, I would have 10,000% signed on to do more. But now that it’s over, I’m also kind of excited to see what else is out there and try different things. Something dramatic would be a lot of fun.” Adding, “I mean, I’m definitely going to go to the tapings. I have to go annoy Montana,” Revord says with a laugh. “I’ll be cheering on Montana and Emily from the sidelines.”

The 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Spin-Off Was The Right Choice

Prior to the announcement of the Georgie and Mandy spin-off, there were various options regarding how the Big Bang Theory universe could be expanded. A Teen Sheldon series focused on the teenage years of the boy genius in Pasadena was an option. Executive producer Steve Holland revealed why they decided to go with Georgie and Mandy's story, saying,

"For us, I think it was really watching Emily and Montana on screen together. And they just had such a great chemistry, and they were so much fun to watch. And it just seemed like watching them spark together seemed exciting and seemed like a fun way to keep telling the story in this world. But not, you know. It was tricky with Sheldon going off to college, which we know happens. You know it's going to be hard to do a show with Young Sheldon when Sheldon isn't there, and so watching Emily and Montana sort of spark together and be so much fun to watch just felt like a natural progression."

While it doesn't sound like anyone is planning to create another Sheldon-centric spin-off series, the cast is clearly up for reprising their roles. Young Sheldon is available to stream on Paramount+ in its entirety.

