As Netflix continues to push original projects to its viewers, it seems like its licensed shows can still pull some numbers. It was recently revealed that Young Sheldon, the prequel series to The Big Bang Theory, generated huge numbers for the streaming giant in the first half of 2024, proving that their licensing strategy still has some strength in an era where media broadcasters and companies push their catalogs on their platforms. Netflix seems to be proud of this achievement, as it claimed in the past that it has the power to resurrect old shows to modern relevancy.

According to Deadline, ever since Young Sheldon made its way to Netflix, the first five seasons pulled nearly 106 million views. It also reported that season 1 placed 25th in the most-watched TV list. Young Sheldon is one of the few titles that had this effect, as other titles, such as Sex and the City, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Aquaman were able to pull similar results as part of Netflix's licensed content strategy.

Before Disney, HBO, and Paramount released their own streaming platforms, Netflix was known to be a hub where viewers could watch as much licensed content under one roof. While its content library has shrunk due to competition, there is still some old content to be found on the platform. Netflix co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, has commented on the platform's licensed content strategy in the past, saying that the streaming giant has the power to turn old shows into big pop culture moments.

What is 'Young Sheldon' About?

Image via CBS.

Young Sheldon first aired in 2017, around the same time as The Big Bang Theory was in its 11th season. The show followed the Cooper family in the late 1980s and gave details on how Sheldon Cooper came to be. Starring in this series were Iain Armitage as Sheldon, Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Lance Barber as George Cooper, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Raegan Revord as Missy, and Annie Potts as Meamaw.

The show finished recently in May 2024 with its 7th season, where it ended its series with George's funeral and Sheldon attending Caltech. However, the Cooper story continues in a new Big Bang Theory spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The show will take place two months after the events of the Young Sheldon finale and will focus on Georgie and his wife, Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) as they raise a young family together.

The first 6 seasons of Young Sheldon can be streamed on Netflix and Max. Meanwhile, you can watch season 7 on Paramount Plus.