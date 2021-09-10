Can’t keep up with all the shows going on across streaming services and networks? Don't have a clue what B Positive is? Do you feel shocked when you realize Blue Bloods it’s still running? Well, CBS is pretty aware of that. The network prepared a musical tribute to its slate of high-profile programs (and threw some low-profile ones in as well) to remind viewers of all they can watch on the network.

This is part of CBS’s motto “Feel This Fall”, meaning tune in to CBS because there is no shortage of TV programs for all kinds of audiences, from talk shows to sports to reality TV and scripted series. The tribute starts off with B Positive’s Annaleigh Ashford talking about how we feel like it’s forbidden to feel ok after a worldwide pandemic, and then she breaks into song to get her point across.

The song gives a nod to all CBS Fall programs like the Emmys later this month, 60 Minutes, Survivor, and the start of NFL season. Ashford is then joined by Max Greenfield, who jokes about Seinfeld and announces new seasons of United States of Al, The Neighborhood and Ghosts.

You know CBS didn’t pull at any stops when they put Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage rapping and joking at how the network is fixated on spell-out shows like CSI, NCIS, FBI (and its spin-offs), and Magnum P.I. The song also references the huge fanbase that made Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer a surprise hit back in February.

And there’s more, much more. But the song acknowledges you may feel overwhelmed as it starts to wrap and just reminds us we can watch all of that on regular ol’ TV, stream from their website or download the CBS app to keep up.

You can watch the full clip below:

