The Big Picture Young Sheldon spin-off Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will premiere on October 17, 2024, with familiar faces reprising their roles.

A new set image shows Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan reuniting with Lance Barber who sports a new look following the end of Young Sheldon.

Unlike Young Sheldon, the spin-off will return to a live-audience film set, similar to The Big Bang Theory, with filming already underway.

It's been a couple of months since Young Sheldon finished airing its final season, and it seems many of the former cast members have returned to the studio to show support for the next Big Bang Theory spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. It was recently confirmed that one of the Cooper siblings will appear more frequently than was originally planned. So, of course, it's no family reunion without seeing their dad, who is now sporting a totally new look after the end of the long-running sitcom.

Over on Instagram, Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper), shared several photos with a caption that reads "very cutesy, very mindful," a reference to the viral TikTok meme. The gallery contains some behind-the-scenes photos of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, including a reunion with Lance Barber (George Sr), who is now rocking a beard. It was revealed that the upcoming spin-off would take place two months after the events of Young Sheldon, so it makes sense that Barber no longer has to appear like he was still the Cooper patriarch.

Barber has been one of the main cast members of Young Sheldon, appearing in the show since it first began in Season 1. Unlike how he was described in The Big Bang Theory, he was more seen as someone who cared for his family and would put their needs above his. The Young Sheldon finale revolved around his death, which happened off-camera, as it was a fixed event due to The Big Bang Theory canon.

What Do We Know About ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’?

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is a spin-off series that will focus on Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. The two will be reprising their Young Sheldon roles as they navigate raising a daughter as a young couple with an age gap.

Also returning to the series are Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones, reprising their roles as Jim and Audrey McAllister (Mandy's Parents). It was also reported that Annie Potts and Zoe Perry would make minor appearances as Meemaw and Mary Cooper. In addition, it was announced that Jessie Prez and Dougie Baldwin, have also been added to the main cast, playing Ruben and Connor McAllister, respectively.

Unlike Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will return to a live-audience film set, just like in The Big Bang Theory, and filming for the series has already begun. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will premiere on CBS on October 17, 2024. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS Expand

