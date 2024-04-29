The Big Picture Young Sheldon to air double-header before final one-hour episode on May 9, 1 week before finale on May 16.

The finale will focus on wrapping up the Coopers' story in Texas as Sheldon plans to move to California.

George and Mandy's spinoff greenlit; will continue prequel's storyline with new focus on the couple.

The widely-acclaimed CBS sitcom Young Sheldon is scheduled to have another double-header ahead of its final one-hour episode. Screenrant reports that the show's episodes 11 and 12 will broadcast consecutively on May 9, one week before the finale that will be aired on May 16. The new development appears to have been scheduled from the beginning, since there won't be room for more breaks between now and the sitcom's conclusion.

The Big Bang Theory prequel, created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, is set from 1989 to 1994 and follows Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. It features Iain Armitage as young Sheldon, while Jim Parsons, the narrator of the show, plays the adult Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory. The prequel also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts.

As Young Sheldon draws to its ending, most of its plot focuses on finalizing the Coopers' story in Texas while Sheldon gets ready to relocate to Pasadena, California. And considering that the series will end earlier than expected, CBS has to gather all remaining narratives to provide fans with a satisfying ending in only 14 episodes compared to the usual 21-22 episodes.

'Young Sheldon's Finale May Include George Cooper's Demise

Close

Several lingering plots have to be addressed before Young Sheldon comes to an end and fans may have a few ideas based on the clues dropped earlier in the show. One such subplot is George Cooper's imminent death, although there is no solid indication of when and how that will happen. Additionally, the final episodes will give Mary, Missy and Meemaw a final goodbye, especially since it will be the ultimate conclusion for them.

Meanwhile, George and Mandy's spinoff, which was announced in January and greenlit in March, will continue the prequel's storyline but will be centered on the couple, given that none of the other Coopers will be a part of the show as regulars. Besides, Sheldon's life would also properly evolve into his subsequent character in The Big Bang Theory, which has already kicked off with his choice of Caltech as his next school.

Not many details are known about what the screenwriters have in mind for the rest of the sitcom, but fans can expect that it will be centered around the unfinished subplots. Parsons and Mayim Bialik will also appear as Sheldon and Amy in the finale, while CBS may have several more special cameos in store for the audience. Stay tuned for more information.

Young Sheldon is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.