After The Big Bang Theory quickly became an insanely massive success on TV, it was inevitable during its impressive twelve-season run that a spin-off series would be considered. These ideas came to fruition in 2017 when the world was introduced to Young Sheldon, a prequel series that focused on the childhood years of fan-favorite character Sheldon Cooper and his family. Set in the fictional town of Medford, Texas, during the late 1980s and early 1990s, this new sitcom series proved to be very popular as well (though maybe not as much as the parent show), with viewers growing attached to the Cooper family and their lives. Fast-forward to today, Young Sheldon has now aired six complete seasons, resulting in a total of 127 episodes so far. The series earned a three-season renewal back in March 2021, which included Seasons 5, 6, and 7, so the upcoming seventh season is officially on the way. However, despite consistently high viewership, there has been discussion about whether Season 7 might serve as the final season and wrap up the series. It’s undeniable that a lot of stories have already been told in the series and that some appear to be reaching a natural endpoint.

Only time will tell if Season 7 becomes the grand conclusion to the series, but in the meantime, there’s still plenty to discuss! Our time with the Cooper family isn’t over just yet, so keep reading below to learn everything we know so far about Young Sheldon Season 7.

As yet, there is no confirmed release date for Young Sheldon Season 7. While many new seasons of TV shows typically begin airing in the fall each year, often in September and October, 2023 is no ordinary year. In early May 2023, the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) went on strike as major studios refused to negotiate fair wages for their writing staff. Many film and TV productions have been placed indefinitely on hold until this issue can be resolved. With the strike still ongoing, it’s impossible to predict when these affected productions will finally resume. Young Sheldon’s production is no different, so, a release date for Season 7 will, unfortunately, remain up in the air for the time being.

Where Can You Watch Young Sheldon?

While Season 7 may be some time away, you can watch all six released seasons of Young Sheldon on various services. Max currently has five seasons of the show, while DIRECTV has all six. Paramount+ currently only has the latest season, Season 6. You can also buy individual episodes or complete seasons of the show via Google Play, Amazon, the Microsoft Store, Apple TV, and Vudu. Here's the link to buy the show on Amazon:

Is There a Trailer for Young Sheldon Season 7?

Again, due to the strike, production has yet to begin on Season 7 of Young Sheldon. With nothing filmed yet, a trailer will likely not be released for many months until the writer’s strike is resolved and production can resume. However, while you wait, here's the trailer for Young Sheldon Season 6:

Who Are the Creators of Young Sheldon Season 7?

Young Sheldon was created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. Lorre is best known for having co-created hit sitcoms such as Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Mom, and most recently, The Kominsky Method. Molaro previously served as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner on The Big Bang Theory, and has also written for shows such as Drake and Josh, Zoey 101, and iCarly. The duo has written episodes of Young Sheldon alongside a larger team that includes but is not limited to, Steve Holland, Jeremy Howe, Connor Kilpatrick, Eric Kaplan, and Tara Hernandez. The episodes have been directed by Alex Reid, Jaffar Mahmood, and Chris Koch, among many others.

Who's In the Cast of Young Sheldon Season 7?

Over the years, the core cast of Young Sheldon (AKA the Cooper family) has remained largely the same. However, the series has gradually built an extensive group of important supporting characters too, many of whom will more than likely appear in Season 7. Within the Cooper family, we have Iain Armitage as Sheldon (and Jim Parsons reprising his role as the adult version through narration), Zoey Perry as Mary, Lance Barber as George Sr., Montana Jordan as Georgie, and Raegan Revord as Missy. Rounding out our main cast is Annie Potts as Connie (Meemaw) and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister, who became a series regular during Season 6. Other significant characters include Melissa Peterman as Brenda Sparks, Wyatt McClure as Billy Sparks, Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff Difford, Wallace Shaun as John Sturgis, Craig T. Nelson as Dale Ballard, Ed Begley Jr. as Dr. Grant Linklater, Wendie Malick as Linda Hagemeyer, as well as Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso as Audrey and Jim McAllister.

What Happened Previously on Young Sheldon?

While the series was originally a family sitcom at heart, Season 6 shifted Young Sheldon more than ever before into a dramedy. There are still many hilarious comedic beats, but many episodes were not afraid to let more serious issues and family drama take center stage, a move that paid off quite well. Season 6 saw Mary and George’s relationship on the rocks as they both experience significant setbacks in their personal lives. Fired by the church, Mary is now working at the local bowling alley alongside neighbor Brenda Sparks. After losing his job late in Season 5, George was re-hired to coach the school football team, while his secret friendship with Brenda was brought to light. This further fuels the tension between him and Mary, who already feels like an outcast from her community. Missy too loses some respect for her father because of this secret, while also experiencing her own personal dilemmas. She feels forgotten by her family as both Sheldon and Georgie are receiving all the attention, leading Missy to make some rebellious choices. She shockingly runs away from home and refuses to talk to Sheldon after he tells on her for smoking.

Speaking of Sheldon, he attempts to develop a database network at his college, which fails spectacularly. Fortunately, a new opportunity for a summer internship away in Germany arises, raising his spirits as he hopes to start making bigger strides in his field. Georgie and Mandy also form a stronger bond as they prepare to be parents. Georgie is embracing change by becoming a more mature and responsible adult. Meanwhile, Mandy moves in with Connie, allowing her to play a pivotal role in her granddaughter’s early life while she continues to run her illegal gambling room. Following the birth of their daughter, CeCe, Georgie proposes to Mandy and, despite some initial hesitation, she says yes. Season 6 ultimately ended with Mary and George still at odds, but reconciling, as she departs for Germany with Sheldon. Now engaged, Georgie and Mandy are looking forward to their next chapter together as new parents. Unexpectedly, Medford is then stuck by a tornado, a terrifying experience that allows George and Missy to resolve their issues with one another. However, Connie’s home is sadly destroyed, leaving the remaining family in town to help her start cleaning up the wreckage.

What Will Young Sheldon Season 7 Be About?

Based on where we left everyone at the end of Season 6, there are quite a few story threads to follow up on, as well as some new ones that were set up. Firstly, we need to find out about Sheldon’s big trip to Germany for his summer internship program. This could easily be a life-changing experience for Sheldon, however, what’s just as intriguing is what Mary might get up to during her time abroad. Without George by her side or kids (besides Sheldon) to worry about, this trip could help Mary break out of her funk, offering a new city and culture to explore. Back home in Medford however, the situation will certainly be far more stressful. George needs to look after Missy solo, and despite making up, there’s likely still some tension between the two. Their relationship is uneasy enough without the chaos that was brought by the tornado. With Connie’s home destroyed, there’s a possibility that she will move in with them. Mandy and CeCe too, as they were also living there, which left Georgie often going between both homes. All under one roof, the Cooper home could quickly become more chaotic than usual, which will only increase when Sheldon and Mary return.

From a continuity standpoint, there are also some key events first mentioned by an adult Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory about his childhood that may finally happen in this upcoming season. He discusses how when he turned 14, three significant events happened that year. The first, which we already know is on the way, is his brother Georgie getting married for the first time. Secondly, Sheldon makes his decision to move from Medford, Texas, to Pasadena, California. Lastly, and most tragically, that's also the year his father passed away. If Season 7 does become the show’s final outing, we are in for a very busy and emotional ending to Young Sheldon, on par with the most heartwrenching moments of The Big Bang Theory.

