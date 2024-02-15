The Big Picture The child actors of Young Sheldon express their heartfelt appreciation for the show coming to an end after seven seasons.

The addition of other Cooper family members has paid off, providing a wholesome storyline alongside Sheldon's character arc.

There is hope for a spin-off series focusing on Georgie and his fiancée's journey as parents.

It has been a journey of immense success for CBS' comedy series, Young Sheldon as the spin-off took on the challenge of following a massively popular show in The Big Bang Theory and matching it for fame. The popular sitcom follows the childhood life in the 1980s of the incredibly annoying, yet lovable Sheldon Cooper, made popular by Jim Parsons' portrayal of the character in The Big Bang Theory. A resident of East Texas, the boy genius, portrayed by Iain Armitage begins his quest to become a Nobel Laureate in Physics. The appeal of Young Sheldon lies partly in the series' ability to explore the character arcs of the rest of the Cooper family, and with the series set for a final rodeo, the Cooper kids have shared spoken about the fan-favorite series coming to a close.

In some cases, the character arcs of other members of the Cooper family have been better than Sheldon's. The risk of filling out the cast with other Coopers has paid off for the show offering a wholesome storyline. Speaking at the TCAs via ScreenRant, the Cooper kid actors, Missy (Raegan Revord), Sheldon (Armitage), and Georgie (Montana Jordan) shared their thoughts on Young Sheldon Season 7. From their heartwarming responses, it is clear that they share just as much affinity with the show, as does its viewing audience. "I’ve been on the show since I was 9," Revord recalls. "I was in a car seat, and I’m now learning how to drive… Having the knowledge that this is the last one makes it easier to cherish."

For much of the show, the Coopers and those around them, have all altered various aspects of their lives to accommodate the genius of Armitage's Sheldon. Now, with the show ending, Armitage is grateful for the experience. "I’ve had the best time getting to grow up and be here with all of you guys and I love everyone here so much," the Big Little Lies actor said. "I am so sad this is coming to an end, but honestly I could have asked for nothing better… As hard or sad as it is ever, it’s so important to remember that the only reason it is, is because we have such a wonderful group of people we get to work with… So yeah, I’ve had a great time." Jordan re-echoes everything his on-screen siblings saying, "I’m just gonna second everything they just said."

A New Story for the Coopers

Image via CBS

While Young Sheldon might be ending, there is some hope that we might still connect with some of the Coopers going forward. Georgie and his fiancé, Mandy (Emily Osment), have a new baby, Cece, and the trio will be having a spin-off series centered on the challenges of parenting. Which Coopers will return is anyone's guess, however, with Sheldon off to explore the world of Physics at Cal Tech, and George Sr. (Lance Barber) mostly likely meeting his end, it would be interesting to see what route the upcoming show takes.

The final season of Young Sheldon premieres on February 15 on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. the day after airing.

Young Sheldon 8 10

Young Sheldon is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. Release Date 2017-00-00 Cast Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

Watch on Paramount+