The Big Picture Not all advice is good advice, as Georgie learns the hard way from his father-in-law about marriage in a new Young Sheldon sneak peek.

Meanwhile, Meemaw faces community service at the church under the watchful eye of her probation officer.

The final season of Young Sheldon is nearing its end, with only five episodes left to air.

Not all advice is great advice, or good advice for that matter. As revealed in the Young Sheldon Season 7, Episode 10 promo, trouble is coming for Meemaw as she meets her probation officer (Octavia Spencer). At the same time, Georgie (Montana Jordan) gains some insight into making a marriage work from his father-in-law. New sneak peeks into the episode reveal how these storylines play out when Georgie takes the advice to the extreme, while Meemaw's (Annie Potts) community service sees her and Mary (Zoe Perry) work together at Mary's church. The episode's official logline (below) tees up the storylines while the sneak peeks dive into them.

Meemaw gets assigned a tough probation officer, and Georgie takes marriage advice from his father-in-law.

The first video has Georgie and Mandy (Emily Osment) eating together when Mandy makes some negative comments about the food. Georgie assures her there is nothing bad about it and even further compliments the chef, Mandy. Despite Mandy's attempt to find something to be critiqued about, Georgie finds no fault. Visibly suspicious of Georgie's behavior, Mandy reveals that Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) made it, and Georgie rethinks his initial take. Mandy quickly switches her stance and says she made the food, driving both parties over the edge before they begin to talk honestly.

"For the past few days, you've been agreeing with everything I say," says Mandy. "You're right," Georgie unironically responds. When Mandy presses further, Georgie reveals that he was advised by his father-in-law that if he wants a happy marriage, he should agree with his wife on things. No one has perfected that skill more than Jim (Will Sasso), and it works great for him but not for Georgie. Mandy and Audrey are wildly different, and that advice is bound to fail.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

'Young Sheldon's Series Finale Is Almost Here

The second clip shows how Meemaw's fairing after meeting her probation officer. Evidently, she's not fairing well because she has been assigned 180 hours of community service and must work those hours at the church. Mary is also back at the church and starts out as Meemaw's supervisor. Meemaw decides to take advantage of the situation by resting instead of working. Luckily, Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) walks into the room, and Mary has the opportunity to rid herself of Meemaw, who is ecstatic to be tasked with picking a suit close to the nail salon. It's more about the nail salon than the suit. Mary quickly realizes what Meemaw is up to, so she redirects Meemaw to another more challenging task. Meemaw needs to organize the donation room, and the size of it shocks her. It's a good thing she has 180 hours to do the job!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Five episodes remain in the final season of Young Sheldon. After this week's episode, the rest will air in pairs for two consecutive weeks. A new schedule will have episodes 11 and 12 airing on May 9, while the one-hour series finale is still on track to air on May 16. Catch Episode 10 this Thursday at 8 PM ET on CBS. Past seasons of Young Sheldon are available to stream on Netflix.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

