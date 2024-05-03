The Big Picture Young Sheldon is reaching the end as Sheldon moves to CalTech, leaving the Cooper's home emptier, and Missy rebels again.

Missy's rebellious nature resurfaces in a new sneak peek for upcoming episodes, causing tension in the Cooper family.

CBS greenlights spin-off focusing on Georgie and Mandy's marriage, while the Young Sheldon finale airs May 16.

Young Sheldon is coming to an end and this means Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) is moving out of the family home in Medford, Texas and headed to California where he hopes to win Nobel Prize for his contributions to Physics at CalTech. With Georgie (Montana Jordan) already out of the house having gotten married to Mandy (Emily Osment), the Cooper family home is feeling a tad empty lacking a bit of its usual bustle and warmth. As we head steadily now towards the show's finale, Young Sheldon is seeking to tie up any loose ends in the process. CBS has released a new look at the show's upcoming all new back-to-back episodes, and it sees Missy (Raegan Revord) revisit her rebellious phase once more as things rapidly change for the Coopers of East Texas.

For much of the show's run, Missy, Sheldon's twin sister, has been somewhat overlooked by their parents with her twin brother's unique nature sucking all the attention. Having endured enough, Revord's character underwent a rebellious arc for much of Season 6 which ended after a shared near-death experience for Missy and her father, George (Lance Barber) in the season finale. After promising her dad she'd be on her best behavior, and keeping true to that promise - for the most part at least. Rebellious Missy is back in the new trailer for Season 7, Episodes 11 and 12. Featuring several scenes from the upcoming episodes, the trailer from CBS (via TV Promos) shows Mary (Zoe Perry) complianing about how empty the house would soon be with Sheldon moving out. Missy storms out of the living room, leaving her parents surprised. A situation George does attempt to resolve — unsuccessfully.

Fot the majority of Young Sheldon's run, the family unit has been a central theme of the storyline with members of the Cooper family navigating challenges together despite their views differing at times. As the show begins to close out, the ties that bind the group have begun to show, highlighting just how much of a family they had become. However, while Missy might have decided to regress into her angst attitude, it'd probably be best if she made peace with her folks soon as tragedy will certainly come knocking pretty soon.

'Georgie & Mandy First Marriage' Is Ready to Flourish

The end of Young Sheldon does not mean the end for the Coopers - at least not all of them. CBS has officially greenlit a George and Mandy spinoff series focusing on the couple's marriage. Previously untitled, the upcoming spinoff has been christened, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, with a new trailer to wet appetites. Unfortunately, Revord wasn't asked to return to the upcoming show. However, given filming doesn't start until the summer, there remains an opportunity for CBS to bring her onboard as a series regular.

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. Watch the promotional clip below:

