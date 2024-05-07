The Big Picture Young Sheldon wraps up with double episodes leading to a series finale next week. George faces a big decision while Sheldon tackles teaching.

George contemplates a vasectomy in secret, while Sheldon struggles as a tutor for his professors. Meemaw offers some helpful advice in the end.

Young Sheldon will conclude with a series finale featuring Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik. The next show in The Big Bang Theory universe is on the way.

Young Sheldon is in the final stretch, and with this week's double episodes, the series will end for good when the hourlong series finale airs next week. CBS has released new five-minute sneak peeks into the episodes, which dive into the storylines featured in them. According to the official loglines, George (Lance Barber) decides to take matters into his own hands when he realizes he might become a dad again, while Sheldon (Ian Armitage) tries to teach Drs Linklater (Ed Begley Jr.) and Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) something new in Physics.

The sneak peeks tease George's problem, which begins when Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) take over Ceecee to be babysat by her grandparents. Mary (Zoe Perry) is over the moon when she sees Ceecee, and her behavior freaks George out. George is even given a name that he was never consulted about. The possibility of being a new father distracts George so much that they notice while he hangs out with his friends/coworkers at Nate's Roadhouse. They try to brainstorm ideas about how George can deal with the issue, and then something interesting comes up. "Get a little snip; never worry about it again," advises Principal Tom. George takes the advice seriously and has a vasectomy without telling Mary.

Sheldon Becomes a Tutor

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Elsewhere, Sheldon is in a tough place because he's now his Professors' teacher. Following his celebrated article about String Theory, Drs Linklater and Sturgis want to know about the hype, so they ask for lessons from him. They struggle to understand the concept, so Sheldon uses unorthodox means to make the points stick. He remembers being tutored in Germany and the methods used. Sheldon beats the older men's knuckles with a pencil, hoping that the pain will be as effective for them as it was for him.

When it fails, he seeks Meemaw's (Annie Potts) guidance but goes about it in a Sheldon way. "Hello, Meemaw," Sheldon begins the exchange when he calls her. "Well, isn't this a nice surprise," Meemaw responds, happy to hear her grandson's voice. "You're old; can you learn new things?" Sheldon asks, to which Meemaw hangs up. Sheldon calls again, and he and Meemaw have a rough conversation that includes a lot of calling, insensitive remarks, and hanging up, and the cycle continues. The exchange finally ends, and Meemaw offers some good advice.

'Young Sheldon' Ends

Young Sheldon will end next week in a series finale that sees Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprise their roles from the original show. In the second episode of Thursday's double serving, George Sr. gets an exciting job offer, and Sheldon prepares to move to California. The series will wrap up this chapter of Sheldon's story by revealing how George died. Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is the next show in The Big Bang Theory universe and will premiere this fall.

All seasons of Young Sheldon are streaming on Paramount+.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Seasons 7 Network CBS

