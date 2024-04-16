The Big Picture Georgie and Mandy move in with Mandy's parents, Audrey and Jim, in the upcoming episode of Young Sheldon.

While family dynamics shift, the stage is set for a new spin-off series focusing on Georgie and Mandy's parenthood journey.

Filming for the spin-off is set to begin this summer, with excitement building for the new chapter in the Young Sheldon universe.

Change is a constant factor in the wheel of time, and as the final season of Young Sheldon continues to roll ever steadily towards its end, everything seems to be changing rapidly. One of the biggest changes of the season so far, has been in the relationship status of Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his partner, Mandy (Emily Osment). While the pair already share a child together in Baby CeCe, they opted to take it a step forward by taking marital vows. Since the Medford tornado had laid waste to Meemaw's (Annie Potts) house at the end of season six, Georgie and his family have been staying with the Coopers. However, given the amenities available in the house, it now means Georgie and Mandy might need to source new living quarters.

The newly released trailer from CBS for episode eight, via TV Promos, titled An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House, sees Mandy and Georgie move in with Mandy's parents, the McCallisters - Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso). However, while somethings might change, there are others which simply stay the same. While Audrey is happy to have her daughter and granddaughter moving in, she isn't exactly thrilled having to house despite him becoming family through marriage. But as Georgie rightly points out, if he can change Mandy's mind, he has a fair shot at doing the same with her mother.

There is a sea of change coming to The Big Bang Theory universe, the end is nigh for Young Sheldon but so is the start of a new adventure through another spin-off series. Family is a big deal for the show, and the absence of Sheldon (Iain Armitage) from his brother, Georgie's impromptu wedding, slightly dampened what was a lovely and simple ceremony. However, the decision to move Mandy and Georgie out of the Cooper house - which was pretty cramped - might be alluding to the stage being set for the upcoming spin-off. While George Sr. (Lance Barber) is most likely not going to feature, and Missy (Raegan Revord) has so far, ruled herself out of the upcoming spin-off, the show might have found a fluid way of phasing out one family while adding another as the universe expands.

The Path is Set for a New Spin-off

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Young Sheldon ends with an hour-long season finale on May 16, and in the aftermath, the recently announced second spin-off series based on Georgie and Mandy's tussle with the hassles of parenthood will arrive for the 2024-25 television season. Attention has naturally begun to shift to what comes next, with Osment recently revealing that filming is set to begin in the summer, saying, "We're so excited, I just can't wait. We're starting in July, I think, and we're kind of a little blown away by all the people that are around us right now, and the fact that we get to do this because this amazing show is so great."

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. Watch the video above.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+