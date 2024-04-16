The Big Picture Young Sheldon's next episode sees Georgie laying the foundation for his future success as the owner of Dr. Tire chain.

Georgie and Mandy move in with the McCallisters, showcasing Georgie's growth and sense of responsibility.

Georgie's character development in Young Sheldon sets the stage for his spinoff series with Mandy after the show's finale in May.

Before the end of the iconic sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, CBS aanounced the arrival of its successor show, the prequel series, Young Sheldon which would focus on the childhood and formative years of the world renowned physicist, Sheldon Cooper played by Jim Parsons in the flagship series and Iain Armitage in the prequel. While both series had Sheldon Cooper as focal points, they both effectively developed the character arcs for several supporting characters. In the case of Young Sheldon, no other character has enjoyed a more successful character development as much as Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) ultimately resulting in the character we are introduced to in the flagship series.

A new CBS promotional clip for Young Sheldon's next episode, An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House, sees the groundwork being laid for the future success of Georgie as the founder and owner of Dr. Tire chain. Since the conclusion of the impromtu and emotional wedding between Georgie and his partner, Mandy (Emily Osment) the pair have had to move out of the Cooper family home after the toilet problem. Since Meemaw's (Annie Potts) home is longer an alternative, having been torn apart in the Medford tornado, the pair and baby CeCe move in with the McCallisters — Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones).

The new clip officially establishes them living with the McCallisters, with Georgie turning on the charm and making breakfast — not that Audrey is the least bit impressed by the gesture. As can occur during family meals, Georgie's lack of employment becomes a topic of conversation. Mandy's father, Jim attempts to speak to him about a potential work opportunity, presumably at the McCallister tire shop, but Audrey shuts him down. This is a significant moment in Georgie's life as we know through established Big Bang Theory lore, he'd some day become the owner of the business franchise, Dr. Tire.

Georgie Does Not Flee From Responsibility

When Young Sheldon ends in May, Georgie and Mandy will be back for their own spinoff series. While Jordan revealed they "have not seen any scripts" for the new series, it would seem like Georgie's adventure into the tire business would be part of that story. Despite being one of the most likable characters on the show, Georgie first came across as charming, yet rudderless with his life choices. That, however, changes when he unexpectedly got Mandy pregnant. Despite his age, he quickly assumed a sense of responsibility, understanding the need to tow the right path and provide for his young family. This has resulted in him growing as a character, and one we have all come to love.

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. Watch the promotional clip above.

