In a new sneak peek, Dr. Sturgis and Dr. Linkletter team up to convince Sheldon to stay, using emotional tactics.

Georgie faces pressure from Audrey to speak more properly for the sake of his daughter in another sneak peek from Episode 9.

The stone the builders rejected will become the cornerstone in this Thursday's episode of Young Sheldon. Sheldon (Iain Armitage) can be a nuisance to almost everyone he interacts with. Some people bear the brunt of that more than others. Arguably, his professors have seen their fair share of Sheldon's shenanigans, so they couldn't wait to get rid of him. Dr Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.) had been counting the days until Sheldon was out of East Texas tech, but maybe he counted his chickens before the eggs had hatched. A sneak peek into the episode sees tables turn as Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) and Dr. Linkletter attempt to get Sheldon to stay, while Georgie's (Montana Jordan) newfound role as dad comes with some new challenges.

The episode's official logline (below) tees up what to expect, while the videos offer a deeper look into both storylines.

Sheldon’s published paper leads to a frenzy of grad school recruiting, and Georgie tries to speak more properly in front of his daughter.

Sheldon is the topic of conversation, just as he likes it. Having someone like him as a student, now that his paper has been published and well received, would be a badge of honor for any institution. Sheldon will have many schools knocking on his door to try and recruit him, and they will come with gifts. In the new sneak peek, Dr. Sturgis and Dr. Linkletter put down their differences to tackle this challenge as they try to entice Sheldon to stay at their school using every trick in the book.

The video begins with the two professors approaching Sheldon, being overly friendly. Sheldon is surprised when he receives this treatment, as Dr. Linklatter calls him a friend. "In the past, you've made it very clear that we're not friends," Sheldon tells him. Not much goes past Sheldon, and soon, the professors realize they won't get to him that way. So they play another card that involves emotional blackmail by way of Sheldon's grandmother (Annie Potts). "I'm sure you'll make the right decision for yourself ... and your sweet aging grandma," Dr. Linkletter preps the attack. "who'll miss you when you leave," Dr. Sturgis launches. They seem to succeed as he looks visibly confused.

Audrey Strikes Again in the Next Episode of 'Young Sheldon'

Since his daughter was born, Georgie has been going through a crash course in fatherhood. Living with the McAllisters seems to speed things up a hundredfold with Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) around. She now takes a shot at how Georgie speaks, telling him that he should try to speak "properly," or else his daughter will catch the thick accent and speech pattern. Mandy (Emily Osment) is present to comfort him when he says, "She's worried Ceecee is gonna sound like me." The support vaporizes quickly when she realizes her mother might have a point. Is that Mandy agreeing with her mother on something? "You know when I was a weather girl, I took some speech classes, and they really seemed to help," she tries to avoid admitting Audrey might be right. "Did you use to sound like me?" Georgie asks. "Oh, sweetie, no!" Mandy answers.

Where will Sheldon choose to go to school? Will Georgie take speech classes to get rid of his accent? Find out on Thursday from an all-new episode of Young Sheldon at 8 PM on CBS. You can also stream past seasons on Netflix. Watch the sneak peeks above.

