The Big Picture Young Sheldon cast and crew wrap up emotional final season after seven years and over 100 episodes.

Director Alex Reid shares heartfelt Instagram post commemorating final day on set with iconic table photo.

New show in works focusing on Georgie and Mandy, with appearance by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik.

After seven seasons and over 100 episodes, Young Sheldon filmed the final scene of the final episode. It was a bittersweet moment for the cast and crew of the show, which has been home for them for the past several years. When the spinoff of The Big Bang Theory started, the young cast members were far from teenagers and are now well into their teenage years. The day was emotional as they shared that the end had arrived and reflected on their shared time.

Alex Reid, who has directed 36 episodes of the show and is the series finale director, shared an Instagram post of the iconic table where The Cooper household usually had dinner. The post had its share of shenanigans and drama, and Reid commemorated his time on set in the caption below.

"Today was a wrap on the final season of Young Sheldon. I can’t express how much my time on this show has meant to me. To watch these actors evolve through the years felt like watching my own family grow and change. Right now I have no words but in the coming days I’ll post some of my photos from the 36 episodes I was fortunate enough to direct. This is from this afternoon, before we shot our last scene. 💔"

Sheldon himself, Iain Armitage, reposted Reid's photo to his Instagram Stories, reiterating that the show had filmed for the last time, adding, " What a joy, honor, and privilege." In a second story, he shared a photo of a Warner Bros lot where the show's set resides, saying, "End of day. Driving of [sic] the lot for the last day of filming @youngsheldoncbs - I've loved it here at Warner Brothers ❤️"

For Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper), emotions were high as she hugged Annie Potts (Meemaw) for the last time in a short video shared on her Instagram stories. She tried to fight back tears with the caption "My emotional state at the moment" accompanying the story.

Melissa Peterman (Brenda Sparks) marked her final day on set by taking a selfie before a stage, captioning it with a heart emoji.

'Young Sheldon' Ends Next Month

Close

The show will air special back-to-back series finale episodes on May 16, marking an end to this chapter of the universe that started with The Big Bang Theory. The next chapter unfolds in the Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) multi-camera show that is in the works at CBS. The new show will premiere in the 2024/2025 television season and is expected to begin production in July. Jim Parsons (Sheldon) and Mayim Bialik (Amy) from the flagship series will appear in the series finale.

Watch the final season of Young Sheldon on Thursdays on CBS. Stream past seasons on Paramount+.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+