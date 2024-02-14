The Big Picture Young Sheldon 's final season will address the plot of Sheldon's father's death, staying true to the larger canon and events in Sheldon's life from The Big Bang Theory.

The death of George Cooper in the final season will add an emotional element to the show, with the actor portraying George prepared for his character's demise since day one.

Young Sheldon is a part of the same universe as The Big Bang Theory , and major events from Adult Sheldon's life in the sitcom are considered to have happened in the prequel series.

CBS' hit comedy series Young Sheldon is set to premiere its final season on February. The series which is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2017, and over its previous six seasons, covered the childhood years of Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper on his way to becoming the lovable character we encounter in the mothership series. Throughtout its run, Young Sheldon, which stars Iain Armitage in the lead role, has been cherry-picking plots previously revealed in The Big Bang Theory canon. This has led to several plot inconsistencies, however, for the final season, there seems to be a plot that can't be ignored – the death of Sheldon's father, George (Lance Barber).

Since it was announced that the comedy series would be ending with a seventh season, speculation abound on whether George would last the entirety of the shortened season. Per The Big Bang Theory, change is coming to the Coopers, with Sheldon's father passing away when he turns fourteen. While not revealing how it might happen, executive producer Steve Holland in an interview with TV Line, has offered some insight into the character's passing. “I don’t want to say what you will or won’t see, but things will get addressed," Holland says. "We are not beholden to every joke that was ever made on The Big Bang Theory, but we do feel beholden to the larger canon and the larger events that shape Sheldon’s life. We want to honor those.”

Parsons' Sheldon had a talent for dropping hints about his life in the nerd-centric sitcom that was The Big Bang Theory, and Holland notes that Young Sheldon is a part of that world, therefore, major events must be followed. "That is a thing that happens in Sheldon’s life," the executive producer adds. "This is the same character [from Big Bang ]. We are living in the same universe as Big Bang and that sort of world building is important. Big things that [Adult Sheldon said] happened in his life without a doubt happened.”

George Is Ready to Make His Exit

Without the demise of George in the final season, it has become critcally clear that this final season would be an emotional one. As we bid farewell to Meemaw and her string of illegal businesses, George Cooper and his kids have us teary eyed even before we've seen the first episode. Barber, who plays the family's patriach, does seem prepared for what is to come. Speaking at the TCAs, the actor responded to the news of his character's demise in the coming season saying, “I had fingers crossed from the beginning… that I would make it to the end whenever that came…I had the luxury of being emotionally prepared for this from day one… To be remembered that way is a big deal for me to see that to fruition.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 is set to premiere on February 15, and CBS has established that its special one-hour finale will air on May 16. Stay tuned to Collider for details.

