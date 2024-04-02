The Big Picture Family dinners in Young Sheldon hold sentimental value, creating memorable scenes filled with heartwarming moments.

Raegan Revord shared emotional behind-the-scenes photos of the final family dinner scene in the series, capturing the essence of togetherness.

The final season of Young Sheldon will feature a one-hour long finale, with special appearances from original Big Bang Theory stars.

There are little rituals repeated in some of our most beloved shows that seem insignificant, but in hindsight, would most likely fill us with nostalgia. While the original series, The Big Bang Theory, had its iconic sitting room dinners in Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) apartment, the spin-off series, Young Sheldon, can boast of some truly heartwarming family dinners. As the fan-favorite CBS hit comedy series motors towards the finish line in its final season, Raegan Revord's Missy, a key cog of those family dinners, has shared some set photos from the final family dinner scene of the comedy series.

The family dinners in Young Sheldon were some of the most memorable scenes in the early seasons of the show. Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) refusal to hold hands during grace except for when he had his mittens on, made for lengthy waits before the Cooper family could dig in. Taking to her Instagram handle, Revord shared new behind-the-scenes images of the final Cooper family dinner scene. The newly released images feature the usual suspects, and members of the Cooper family, Sheldon, Georgie (Montana Jordan), Meemaw (Annie Potts), Missy, Mary (Zoe Perry), and family patriarch, George Snr. (Lance Barber) altogether ready to say Grace. Georgie's partner, Mandy (Emily Osment) is also part of the dinner tradition. In keeping with the already established timeline from the original series, George should pass away sometime this season. However, his presence in these images suggests that he will presumably die after this scene airs.

The Final Season of 'Young Sheldon' Will Be Emotional

In the lead up to the final season of the show, it was clear that saying farewell to the Coopers would be emotional. A beautiful image of George and his kids, as well as a cheerful father and son moment moment, all helped set the foundation of what might be a teary finale to a brilliant show. The Young Sheldon family dinner scenes are a staple of the show, and in sharing these latest images, Revord put out an emotional caption, which reads: "Last family dinner scene was an emotional one to film. We opened the show with a dinner scene where we were first introduced to the Cooper family, and they quickly became a staple in the show. Those scenes were always my favorite to film because they brought us all together and, like a real family, we got to sit around the table and eat and catch up with each other. It felt like being home with the people I love."

The final season of Young Sheldon will wrap up on May 16 with a special one-hour long finale, which will see Parsons and original co-star, Mayim Bialik reprise their The Big Bang Theory roles. The legacy of the original show, and the memory of the Coopers will continue to live on in the recently announced Georgie and Mandy spin-off series.

Young Sheldon airs its final episode on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. Check out the images above.

