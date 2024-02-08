The Big Picture Young Sheldon's final season will tie up loose ends and give the characters a fitting farewell.

The new title sequence features Mandy and her new child, marking her inclusion in the Cooper family.

The title sequence is a way to mark the passage of time and will be an emotional ride for fans and the cast.

Young Sheldon is returning for its seventh and final season in a matter of days. After scoring a shortened final season the fan favorite series aims to go out with a bang, tying up all the loose ends and giving the characters a fitting farewell. The Big Bang Theory prequel which premiered in 2017, has gone on to become most popular for CBS, garnering an impressive fanbase rivaling its predecessor, nonetheless, it aims to bow out as the events referenced in the mothership series will soon come to play. To mark the final season, the makers have a new title sequence, which is unveiled by TV Line.

The images sees the cast in the familiar Texas desert and for the first time includes Mandy (Emily Osment) and her new child, cementing the character’s inclusion in the Cooper family. The image sees Mandy with the rest of the family as Sheldon, Mary, George, Georgie, Meemaw and Missy all look up the sky. Another images, give us the behind the scenes look of the shoot while another sees series star Iain Armitage with a clap inn hand. By the looks of the images, the title credits will tug to our heart for a long time.

'Young Sheldon's Title Sequence is More Meaningful than Meets the Eye

Each season of Young Sheldon has had a new title sequence to match the new season and what’s to come and same goes for the final season “We were always going to update [the main titles, which were last changed in Season 5] because it’s the last season,” executive producer Steve Holland said. He also noted that there were couple of special reasons to go an extra mile this time around, including “Mandy and the baby being a big part of the storyline moving forward — and now being part of the family, it felt right to include them — and, also, the kids just get older and older.”

We have seen Sheldon growing up in front of our eyes and it’ll be hard to bid farewell to the Coopers, after holding them so dear, speaking of the series and main title sequence, Holland notes “For us, it’s a nice way to mark the passage of time.” The final season of the series is surely going to be a ride for fans and cast alike, while it’ll be a teary goodbye there’re plenty of laughs to come before that.

Young Sheldon Season 7 is set to premiere on February 15, and CBS has announced the special one-hour finale will air on May 16.