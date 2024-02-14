The Big Picture Young Sheldon 's writing is brilliantly intelligent and quietly hilarious, with well-developed characters and occasional physical comedy moments.

Characters in Season 7 continue to evolve and learn from their mistakes, with Mary Cooper's stern demeanor finally lightening up.

Season 7 misses potential in portraying Georgie's journey as a father, while the show's actors continue to shine and bring depth to their roles.

Young Sheldon has managed to do what others only dream of: be a spin-off of an insanely popular show, do it on broadcast television, and be a major success with seven wonderful seasons. The sitcom, which has aired on CBS since 2017, was born from the network's hit The Big Bang Theory, home to the annoyingly lovable Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons (Hidden Figures). While The Big Bang Theory had an ever-growing ensemble cast that included Johnny Galecki (Blossom), and Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Young Sheldon focuses solely on a younger version of Sheldon, portrayed by Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies), and what it was like for him growing up as a boy genius living in Texas in the 1980s.

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. Release Date 2017-00-00 Cast Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

The show's creators took a risk by filling out the cast with members of Sheldon’s family that were rarely seen or discussed throughout the twelve seasons of The Big Bang Theory, but made sure to create well-developed supporting characters that felt like they'd existed on our screens for years. With its seventh and final season premiering on February 15, Young Sheldon continues to prove its brilliance as it prepares to wrap up the storylines of its now-beloved characters, all while proving why it has lasted, and excelled, for the past seven years.

'Young Sheldon's Writers Are Their Own Type of Genius

Young Sheldon’s writing team is casually brilliant; they don’t feel the need for a big wind-up before jokes, nor a long silence afterward to point to the wordplay they’ve just unleashed. The writing on the show simply does what it, and its predecessor The Big Bang Theory, did so well: be intelligently, but quietly, hilarious. Then, when the rare, big displays of physical comedy do happen, like after Missy (Raegan Revord) tries her first cup of coffee at the start of Season 7, it pays off big time.

One of the best parts of the show's writing is how it treats Meemaw (played perfectly by Annie Potts), mother of Mary Cooper and grandmother to Georgie (Montana Jordan), Sheldon, and Missy. Most other shows would take a character in their 60s and 70s and make them stagnant, perhaps settled into retirement or in a long-term relationship. Meemaw couldn’t be further from that stereotype, as Season 7 has her continuing to expand her horizons and her life. The producers and writers give Meemaw a chance to be a grandmother with a multi-faceted life and a personality that doesn’t allow her to settle for anything or anyone. It's as aspirational as it is uncommon in Hollywood for a woman in her 70s to have her own intriguing, independent story in a popular sitcom, and it's what makes Meemaw one of the best characters on the show.

'Young Sheldon's Characters Are Still Evolving in Season 7

Close

Young Sheldon continually finds new situations to put its characters in that allow different sides of them to emerge. What’s more, these characters learn from their mistakes, a rarity in sitcoms that rely on the audiences wanting to spend time with a character they are familiar with. Young Sheldon isn’t afraid to treat their cast of characters like human beings, always learning, always evolving. Most delightfully, the first few episodes of Season 7 allow Mary Cooper to lighten up from her constant no-nonsense attitude. Mary’s unrelenting stern and negative demeanor has been a major energy suck in most of the scenes she’s a part of, becoming tiresome over the seasons. It seems she’s one of the few characters on the show that the writers continue to keep a broken record, always scolding and disapproving of the people around her, and rarely (if ever), smiling. So far, Season 7 has given Mary the ability to relax and be someone we might actually want to spend some time with.

In addition to Mary, we’re treated to a new side of Sheldon, who is no longer the smartest person in class now that he’s arrived at an elite institution in Germany. Watching him struggle with this realization is both refreshing and necessary. Many of Sheldon's obstacles throughout the series have come from his inability to understand social situations with his siblings, his classmates, and the faculty at East Texas Tech, the university Sheldon usually attends. Giving him this new setting with a new set of challenges is refreshing and a welcome change of pace. Meanwhile, Georgie's evolution into a father with a concern for right and wrong is another great way to show that these individuals aren't caricatures, but fully-formed people.

'Young Sheldon' Season 7 Misses Potential With Baby Cece

One odd addition to Season 7 comes in the way that Georgie and his now fiancé Mandy (Emily Osment) act towards their new baby, Cece. On the rare occasions that the baby is with Georgie or Mandy, the two always seem to be attempting to pass her off to someone else. There’s a lot of great potential for meaningful scenes with a baby, but most of Cece's time with her parents is spent with them complaining about the situation, and it feels like Meemaw and Mary are the only two who like being around her. Additionally, Georgie talks a lot about being a father, but we seldom see him interact with his child. While the work he does at the laundromat/secret gambling room to provide for Cece is parenting in its own right, there's a missed opportunity for him to learn to be a dad while the baby is actually in the room with him.

With the buildup in Season 6 of Georgie's nerves about being a father, including him delaying his trip to the hospital while Mandy was in labor, there aren't many scenes where he is directly dealing with this fear other than monetarily. With as talented an actor as Jordan is, there's lots to dig into here that isn't being explored.

'Young Sheldon's Actors Make the Show Successful

Another victory of Young Sheldon that continues in Season 7 is the brilliance of its actors. Each one is so perfectly cast in their roles; a major accomplishment for a show that was largely comprised of kids at its start in Season 1. Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan were cast around eight, nine, and thirteen years old – a huge risk for any show that hoped to continue for as many seasons as Young Sheldon has. Each of the young actors has grown beautifully into their more mature characters and give their adult co-stars a run for their money. Season 7 brings more standout moments for characters like George Cooper (Lance Barber), who is always there to knock a one-line joke out of the park. His natural delivery and expressive reactions to the world around him make him a lovable dad and one to watch throughout the funniest scenes.

It wouldn't be Young Sheldon without Sheldon himself. Iain Armitage continues to play the role in a way that so closely mirrors Jim Parson’s adult version that it’s a wonder the two actors don’t share a brain. Armitage has proven over the show's many seasons that he isn’t just good at playing a boy genius but is also able to bring depth to moments that humanize the often hard-shelled character. It would be easier to find an actor to mirror adult Sheldon’s behavior in a smaller body, but it’s a true testament to Armitage’s skills as an actor that he brings so much humanity to the character in moments of sadness. While this is his last season playing this particular role, he is, and always will be, what comes to mind when many think of Sheldon Cooper — not in replacement of Parson's award-winning performance, but in a way that captures the true innocence of the character.

Young Sheldon REVIEW Young Sheldon's final season goes out with a bang, proving to be one of the best spinoffs to an already popular network show. 8 10 Pros Young Sheldon's writers are incredibly intelligent and thoughtful and don't add unnecessary fanfare around their jokes.

The show's characters are treated like multi-faceted human beings who learn from their mistakes and continue to evolve season after season.

The show's actors, as always, are brilliant. Cons There's some missed opportunity in the storyline of Cece and her parents, Georgie and Mandy, who only have surface-level scenes with their daughter.

The final season of Young Sheldon premieres February 15 on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. the day after airing.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+