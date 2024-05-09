The Big Picture The return of George Cooper's friend, Coach Wilkins, hints at an emotional funeral scene in the Young Sheldon series finale.

The sudden death of George Cooper will shock the Coopers as they navigate through major life changes and unknowns.

Although Young Sheldon is ending, a spinoff series titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will expand The Big Bang Theory universe.

Young Sheldon is steaming into the final lap of its run on CBS, with two weeks of double-header episodes bringing the adventure to a hopefully, satisfying conclusion. Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) move to Pasadena, California is on the cards, and the Cooper family are making plans for this change. However, as established in The Big Bang Theory, George Cooper Snr. (Lance Barber) Sheldon's father, dies before the nerd moves to CalTech. As we look forward to the series finale, a new season 7 set image has been revealed, the return of a forgotten character, presumably in time for George's funeral.

The returning character is none other than George's close friend, Coach Wilkins (Doc Farrow), the assistant football coach at Medford High. George and Wilkins have enjoyed an interesting friendship, with the pair on occasion replacing one another as the school football coach. Posting on his Instagram account, Farrow shares an image with Georgie actor Montana Jordan in between filming. While the first image is a throwback image from an earlier season, the second image sees them in formal attire, filming Georgie's funeral. The passing of George is sure to be an emotional one, and will bring together many of the show's guest stars, as previous set images show, as the Coopers mourn their loss.

While Young Sheldon might be ending, the journey for The Big Bang Theory universe is set to expand with the previously announced Georgie and Mandy (Emily Osment) spinoff series, titled, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The end of Young Sheldon has elicited emotional responses from the show's cast and Farrow has joined in, posting alongside the set image: "One of us got bigger, and the other lost weight. Regardless, from the pilot to the last episode, it has been one hell of a ride and so grateful for the last seven years getting to know work and respect each other. So many good memories to hold forever. Thanks to all of you for watching and your support!"

The Coopers Won't See George's Death Coming

The death of George Cooper is certain to come as a shock to the Coopers. Having recently enjoyed the wedding of George and Mandy, while grappling with the dilemma of where Sheldon ends up to further his education, things have been looking up for the Coopers. However, with George and Mary having already filmed their last scene as a couple, it is clear that the curtains are coming down on this character's life. Exact details about how it all ends for the patriarch of the Cooper family remains secret. However, given that there seems to be no indication from George's health that something might be wrong, his passing will certainly unsettle the family.

The Young Sheldon finale is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, with a special two-part episode airing from 8:00 to 9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Young Sheldon

This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

