The Big Picture Young Sheldon 's final season will only have 14 episodes, signaling the end of the prodigy's story.

Changes in the Cooper family, including new members and a new filming location, will bring a world of change to the show.

The emotional final season may hint at the death of Sheldon's father, George, setting up a spinoff series focused on Georgie and Mandy's journey into parenthood.

It is sadly all coming to an end, the story of the young prodigy, Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). His years of playing with miniature trains in his room, while watching Star Wars and Professor Proton are sadly numbered as The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Young Sheldon wraps up its fun storytelling in its final season, premiering on February 15. While the series returns us to the Coopers, it would be a shorter stay than we are familiar with as season seven will only have 14 episodes to complete its storytelling. A set image from the coming season shows series' stars Georgie (Montana Jordan) and George Snr. (Lance Barber) hanging out during production in a new filming location for the comedy series.

As has been previously covered in previously released images for the coming season, the show and the Coopers are in for a world of change. When the final season returns, there will be new members to the Cooper family and that will also include a change in where a lot of the action takes place. The image shared by Jordan points to a new set for Young Sheldon, and this would be in line with some of the other changes coming this season. Annie Potts who plays Meemaw, has bid farewell to her illegal gambling den, and that is not the only shakeup for Meemaw. With her house wrecked in the previous season, Meemaw will need a new place to call home.

The image shared by Jordan looks like an older-style building, fitted with stained windows and well-crafted metal work. It is a set that has not been seen before in prior seasons, with its cafeteria setting, perhaps it's the location for Georgie's new job - perhaps turning from illegal activities now that he is a father.

An Emotional Final Season in Store

Season 7 of Young Sheldon is most certainly going to be an emotional one. Should the canon laid down by Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper in the mothership series be followed to the latter, young Sheldon will be fourteen in the coming season and this means the death of his father, George. There is a sense of inevitability with George's passing given that CBS has ordered a Georgie and Mandy (Emily Osment) spinoff series, which will focus on the pair as they seek to tackle parenthood. However, whether George passes in Young Sheldon or in the coming show remains to be seen. One thing is for certain, though, when George does meet his end, it would be an awfully painful moment for the Coopers. They are perhaps gearing up for that eventuality as premised in an image from set shared by Barber.

Young Sheldon Season 7 is set to premiere on February 15, and CBS has established that its special one-hour finale will air on May 16.