As part of a viewing audience, it can be a difficult pill to swallow when our favorite shows come to an end. Characters and personalities you've formed a bond with, going off-screen can be tough, but change is inevitable. CBS' hit comedy drama Young Sheldon, has arrived at that crossroad. The prequel series which follows the childhood of Sheldon Cooper, the prodigy physicist and unique character from The Big Bang Theory, will be entering its final season. Ahead of its premiere, Lance Barber who plays George Cooper, the patriarch of the Cooper family, has shared a set photo and it highlights - in no uncertain terms - the bond the father shares with his children as we bid farewell.

The Big Bang Theory prequel which premiered in 2017, has gone on to become quite popular for CBS, garnering an impressive following. So ahead of its final season's premiere on February 15, Barber shared a photo which speaks to the unity within the Cooper clan. Ahead of what will be the final year together as a family on TV, Barber shared an image on his official Instagram account with all of his TV children on the set of the final season of Young Sheldon. With their backs to the camera, the image shows Sheldon (Iain Armitage), Georgie (Montana Jordan), and Missy (Raegan Revord) huddling with Barber at the center of what is an emotional image. Barber - just like the rest of us - is sad to see the show end, writing in the image's caption, "Gonna miss my Cooper kids."

Despite its popularity, the final season of Young Sheldon won't get a full 22-episode season. Instead, The Big Bang Theory spin-off will only have 14 episodes to wrap up its stint in the big time. When the show returns, there will be a lot for the Coopers to work through. The finale of season six saw Missy and George survive a tornado while the same event ripped Meemaw's (Annie Potts) home to little bits. Sheldon and Mary (Zoe Perry) will need to find a way of being of assistance to the rest of the family from Germany, where Sheldon continues to chase his dream of being a Nobel laureate.

George's Future Might be Grim

Young Sheldon might be ending, but CBS has decided that the franchise should expand further. The expansion will come via a Georgie and Mandy (Emily Osment) spinoff series, which will focus on the pair as they seek to tackle parenthood. Expected to premiere in the 2024-2025 TV season, it isn't clear how many of the original cast members might be retained for this new adventure. George, for instance, per The Big Bang Theory timeline, should die at some point in Young Sheldon season 7. While hopes remain that the Coopers will end the series without tragedy, a Georgie series might very well kick off on a mournful note.

Young Sheldon Season 7 is set to premiere on February 15, and CBS has established that its special one-hour finale will air on May 16.