Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Young Sheldon Season 7.

The Big Picture Young Sheldon masterfully blends comedy, science, and family drama in its final season.

New behind-the-scenes images suggest a funeral scene in the final season, hinting at the emotional end of the Cooper family in Young Sheldon.

Showrunner Steve Holland confirms George Sr.'s death as a significant event in Sheldon's life, staying true to The Big Bang Theory's canon.

The CBS fan-favorite comedy series, Young Sheldon has, over its years on screen, mastered the art of blending comedy, science, and family drama to deliver the perfect brew. Throughout the show, different characters have been a source of comedic relief, but none more so than the Cooper family patriarch, George Sr. (Lance Barber). In this spin-off series, George's love for beer is only matched by his love for football and a properly prepared brisket. His story, however, is pre-ordained to come to an end given the already established timeline in the original series, The Big Bang Theory. Now, newly released behind-the-scenes images from the cast suggest that the series has filmed a funeral scene.

Since it was announced that the seventh season of Young Sheldon would be its last, it was clear to fans of the show that it would be an emotional one, as a family, we have seen grow up before our eyes begin to break apart. Images coming from the set as the final season rolled on, have driven home that point, with the entirety of the Cooper family sitting together for one final dinner scene. The new set of photos of recurring stars on the series, including Montana Jordan (Georgie) and Emily Osment (Mandy), show the pair, among several others, donning funeral-appropriate clothing. One of the posts comes from the TikTok account of Raegan Revord (Missy), showing her on-screen big brother, Georgie, wearing a suit.

Another set of images was shared by Osment on Instagram, showing a selfie of the actress donning all black, and another group shot that includes recurring guest stars Melissa Peterman (the Coopers' next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks) and Brian Stepanek (the science teacher at Medford High, Mr. Givens). The final hint of the surely emotional funeral scene comes from Rachael Bay Jones who plays Mandy's mother on screen. The image shared features her TV daughter Osment, TV husband Will Sasso (Jim), and everyone's favorite tutor, Professor Sturgis, portrayed by Wallace Shawn.

An Inevitable Ending for 'Young Sheldon'

The death of George Sr. in Young Sheldon is a plot line that can't be escaped. Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is already fourteen and set to move away to Cal-Tech, and the original series canon suggests that his father dies before he finally leaves home. While not every single word uttered by Jim Parsons' Sheldon in the original series will be honored, the bigger events that shape his life will, according to showrunner Steve Holland. “[George Sr.’s death] is a thing that happens in Sheldon’s life,” he explained during a previous interview. “This is the same character [from Big Bang]. We are living in the same universe as Big Bang and that sort of world-building is important. Big things that [Adult Sheldon said] happened in his life without a doubt happened.”

Young Sheldon airs its final episode on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. Check out the images above.

