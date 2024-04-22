The Big Picture Young Sheldon ends with an emotional series finale special on May 16, featuring appearances from Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik.

Annie Potts, who plays Meemaw in the series, shared an emotional video saying goodbye to Young Sheldon and her character.

Young Sheldon is a family-oriented show that has seen its young cast grow on-screen, creating a bond like a real family.

It has been an incredible ride for fans of Young Sheldon as the CBS fan-favorite comedy series comes to an end next month. The series ends with an hour-long series finale special on May 16, which will feature appearances from Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, co-stars from the flagship series, The Big Bang Theory. The prequel series premiered in 2017, and has since aired over 100 episodes across seven seasons. With filming on the final season wrapping, the cast of the prequel have been saying their farewells, with Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord already sending fitting tributes. Now, another star of the series, Annie Potts, has shared her thoughts regarding the end of the series.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Potts shared a video saying goodbye to Young Sheldon. In what was an emotional clip, Potts who plays Meemaw to the Cooper kids in the series, says she was putting on her "Meemaw make-up on" for the last time, as she gets ready to shoot her final scene alongside Craig T. Nelson, who plays her partner, Dale in the comedy series. While acknowledging that she is sad to leave her "friends...my family," Potts says she is grateful to have had the opportunity to embody the beloved character.

Young Sheldon will end with a special episode for its final outing which Parsons has described as "beautiful" and "sweet." After The Big Bang Theory prequel wraps, CBS is set to expand the iconic universe with the addition of the Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) multi-camera show that is set to come in 2024/2025. The show is set to begin filming in the summer, with Osment teasing her character's evolution saying, "She doesn't want to just be a stay-at-home mom."

The 'Young Sheldon' Cast Is a Family

Robert Voets/CBS

As highlighted in Potts' clip, Young Sheldon is a family-oriented show which has been especially emphasized during the final season of the show. When the show began, much of the series' main cast was little, and we had seen them grow on-screen. This is something not lost on Potts' who feels like "we feel like we had a hand in raising them," saying:

"My God, they all turned out so beautiful and so sweet, and we feel like we had a hand in raising them … When we started out, they would sit in my lap and just play with my fingers and kiss me and tell me they love me all day long. That, and they still do actually. They're a little big for my lap, but they still love me and kiss me all day long and tell me they love me. That's not a bad way to live."

The final episode of Young Sheldon airs on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. Watch Potts' video below.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS

